Co hosts : Good ol Boy Dave, Good ol Boy Tim, Good ol Boy Sparky, Good ol Boy Caperton, and Good ol Gal Julieanna

SUDS Episode – It’s not twice as entertaining, but it is a double brewery takeover with Ever Grain Brewing Company and Imprint Beer Company. You should take note to not combine beer and a discussion of geography. See if you can guess the % of body hair involved with each of these beers. A good flight with a range of beer styles. We taste and rate the following beer from 1-5:

Beer today from Ever Grain Brewing Company, Camp Hill PA

And Imprint Beer Company, Hatfield PA

13:51 Furbizia Dry Hopped Italian Pilsner 4.9% ABV Ever Grain Brewing Company SUDS-5

20:05 Lulu Saison – 6% ABV Ever Grain Brewing Company SUDS-4

34:47 Everything is Better Witbier – brewed with unmalted wheat, orange peel, coriander and lemongrass 6.5% ABV Ever Grain Brewing Company SUDS-4

38:52 Two – 2nd anniversary hazy double dry hopped DIPA with Citra, Mosaic, Strata, and Simcoe hops. 8.5% ABV Imprint Beer Company SUDS-3

41:52 33 – triple dry hopped triple hazy IPA with 3 hops, 3 malts and 3 yeasts. 9.4% ABV Imprint Beer Company SUDS-3

46:23 Tawny Frogmouth hazy NEIPA – brewed with ‘Down Under’ hops with a sprinkle of mosaic. 7.5% ABV Ever Grain Brewing Company SUDS-4

Special shout- out to the guys at The Beer & Beverage Shoppe in Lancaster, PA for their great beer selection and help as Good ol’ Gal Julieanna bought half the store



