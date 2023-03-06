SUDS Episode – It’s not twice as entertaining, but it is a double brewery takeover with Ever Grain Brewing Company and Imprint Beer Company. You should take note to not combine beer and a discussion of geography. See if you can guess the % of body hair involved with each of these beers. A good flight with a range of beer styles.
Credits: TITLE: Maxwell Swing PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI) PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI) COURTESY OF: AudioSparx
TITLE: Flapperjack PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI) PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI) COURTESY OF: AudioSparx
TITLE: Back Roads PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions Advertising sales: Contact us directly Content hosting services: Audioport, Earshot, Radio4All, PodBean, Soundcloud Producers: Good ol Boy Dave & Good ol Gal Julieanna
SUDS Episode – It's not twice as entertaining, but it is a double brewery takeover with Ever Grain Brewing Company and Imprint Beer Company. You should take note to not combine beer and a discussion of geography. See if you can guess the % of body hair involved with each of these beers. A good flight with a range of beer styles. We taste and rate the following beer from 1-5: Beer today from Ever Grain Brewing Company, Camp Hill PA And Imprint Beer Company, Hatfield PA 13:51 Furbizia Dry Hopped Italian Pilsner 4.9% ABV Ever Grain Brewing Company SUDS-5 20:05 Lulu Saison – 6% ABV Ever Grain Brewing Company SUDS-4 34:47 Everything is Better Witbier – brewed with unmalted wheat, orange peel, coriander and lemongrass 6.5% ABV Ever Grain Brewing Company SUDS-4 38:52 Two – 2nd anniversary hazy double dry hopped DIPA with Citra, Mosaic, Strata, and Simcoe hops. 8.5% ABV Imprint Beer Company SUDS-3 41:52 33 – triple dry hopped triple hazy IPA with 3 hops, 3 malts and 3 yeasts. 9.4% ABV Imprint Beer Company SUDS-3 46:23 Tawny Frogmouth hazy NEIPA – brewed with 'Down Under' hops with a sprinkle of mosaic. 7.5% ABV Ever Grain Brewing Company SUDS-4 Special shout- out to the guys at The Beer & Beverage Shoppe in Lancaster, PA for their great beer selection and help as Good ol' Gal Julieanna bought half the store
