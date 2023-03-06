The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sips, Suds, & Smokes
13
 One Tan Hand Productions  Contact Contributor
SUDS Episode – It’s not twice as entertaining, but it is a double brewery takeover with Ever Grain Brewing Company and Imprint Beer Company. You should take note to not combine beer and a discussion of geography. See if you can guess the % of body hair involved with each of these beers. A good flight with a range of beer styles.
Credits:
TITLE: Maxwell Swing
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Flapperjack
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Back Roads
PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead
COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead
PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead
COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead
Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions
Advertising sales: Contact us directly
Content hosting services: Audioport, Earshot, Radio4All, PodBean, Soundcloud
Producers: Good ol Boy Dave & Good ol Gal Julieanna
Twice the takeover
@evergrainfarms @imprintbeerco #beer #pabeer #turnleftatthecow
Co hosts : Good ol Boy Dave, Good ol Boy Tim, Good ol Boy Sparky, Good ol Boy Caperton, and Good ol Gal Julieanna
SUDS Episode – It’s not twice as entertaining, but it is a double brewery takeover with Ever Grain Brewing Company and Imprint Beer Company. You should take note to not combine beer and a discussion of geography. See if you can guess the % of body hair involved with each of these beers. A good flight with a range of beer styles. We taste and rate the following beer from 1-5:
Beer today from Ever Grain Brewing Company, Camp Hill PA
And Imprint Beer Company, Hatfield PA
13:51 Furbizia Dry Hopped Italian Pilsner 4.9% ABV Ever Grain Brewing Company SUDS-5
20:05 Lulu Saison – 6% ABV Ever Grain Brewing Company SUDS-4
34:47 Everything is Better Witbier – brewed with unmalted wheat, orange peel, coriander and lemongrass 6.5% ABV Ever Grain Brewing Company SUDS-4
38:52 Two – 2nd anniversary hazy double dry hopped DIPA with Citra, Mosaic, Strata, and Simcoe hops. 8.5% ABV Imprint Beer Company SUDS-3
41:52 33 – triple dry hopped triple hazy IPA with 3 hops, 3 malts and 3 yeasts. 9.4% ABV Imprint Beer Company SUDS-3
46:23 Tawny Frogmouth hazy NEIPA – brewed with ‘Down Under’ hops with a sprinkle of mosaic. 7.5% ABV Ever Grain Brewing Company SUDS-4
Special shout- out to the guys at The Beer & Beverage Shoppe in Lancaster, PA for their great beer selection and help as Good ol’ Gal Julieanna bought half the store

info@sipssudsandsmokes.com
@sipssudssmokes
Sips, Suds, & Smokes™ is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf.
Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, Spotify, Podbean, Soundcloud, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast.
Check out Good ol Boy Dave on 60 Second Reviews
https://www.instagram.com/goodoleboydave/

Enjoying that cool new Outro Music, it’s from Woods & Whitehead – Back Roads
Download your copy here:
https://amzn.to/2Xblorc
The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, “Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes”

