Sydney's World Pride Mardi Gras Parade & global LGBTQ news

Subtitle: The International LGBTQ Radio Magazine for the wk of 03-06-23

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Anthony Albanese; Vox pop with visitors from around the world, First Nation float riders, members of the LESOS contingent, members of the Australian Department of Defence contingent.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Summary: Mardi Gras and World Pride Parade in Sydney; Panama's top court rejects marriage equality, Japan's Prime Minister sees no injustice in inequality, Chinese students fight for Pride flag distribution, Mississippi and Tennessee become the latest U.S. states to stop gender-affirming care for trans young people and Tennessee bans drag shows, while Mixed Martial Arts fighters promise protection for a revived West Virginia drag brunch.

All that and more this week when you find "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.

Credits: Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. "NewsWrap" reported this week by Michael LeBeau & Ava Davis, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Barry McKay. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Midnight Oil; Electric Fields; Inez Foxx.

