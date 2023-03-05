March 5, 2023: Cumbia is the new punk

Bill Lupoletti

Summary: Reggae versions of the great American (and Canadian) singer-songwriters; Manu Chao's mestizo sound meets Cabo Verdean funaná; West African psychedelia; Son Rompe Pera and other disruptors of cumbia orthodoxy; Colombia takes on Cuban songo and timba; a little African dance party

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



The Tamlins | Jamaica | Baltimore | Baltimore - Single | Taxi | 1980

Ken Boothe | Jamaica | Down By The River | Everything I Own | Wild Flower | 1974

Reggaddiction | Canada-Jamaica | Are You Ready For The Country | Ganja Harvest | NuFunk | 2022

The Uniques | Jamaica-England UK | Mother And Child Reunion | Mother And Child Reunion - Single | Trojan | 1972



Manu Chao | France-Spain | Mr. Bobby | Próxima Estación … Esperanza | Virgin | 2001

Doctor Nativo | Guatemala | Zion | Guatemaya | Stonetree | 2018

Christophe Maé & Ceuzany | France-Cabo Verde | Pays Des Merveilles | Pays Des Merveilles - Single | Parlophone | 2022

Tchota Suari E Chando Gracioso | Cabo Verde | Nha Boi | Pour Me A Grog: The Funana Revolt In 1990s Cabo Verde | Ostinato | 2019-1992



Ogassa | Benin | Gbe We Gnin Wa Bio | Ogassa Original (Vol. 1) | Acid Jazz | 2023-1978

Guelewar Of Banjul | The Gambia | Ya Mom Sumaray | Dieuf Dieul Khadin Bassoul | Sonafric | 1982



Lila Downs | México-USA | La Cumbia Del Mole | La Cantina: "Entre Copa Y Copa …" | Narada World | 2006

Chico Trujillo | Chile | Alturas (feat Banda Wiracocha) | Reina De Todas Las Fiestas | Barbes | 2015

Son Rompe Pera | México | El Tamal (feat La Perla) | Chimborazo | AYA | 2023

Son Rompe Pera | México | Selva Negra | Chimborazo | AYA | 2023

Los Pao Paos | México | Señorita Muerte | Los Pao Paos | Devil In The Water | 2022



Juan Formell Y Los Van Van | Cuba | ¡Qué Sorpresa! | Lo Último En Vivo | El Inspector De La Salsa | 1994

Papá Bocó | Colombia | Sos Mi Cura (feat La Mambanegra) | Sos Mi Cura - Single | Tambora | 2023

La Mambanegra | Colombia | La Mezcla | La Mezcla - Single | Tambora | 2021



Penny Penny | South Africa | Shaka Bundu | Shaka Bundu | Awesome Tapes From Africa | 2013-1994

Emmanuel Jal | South Sudan-Canada | Shangah | Shangah | Gatwitch | 2022

Elizio | Cabo Verde-Angola-France | Mossa Boa | Mossa Boa - Single | Dolce Melody | 2014

Jey Liba | Togo-France | Ambiancement | Odyssée | Lusafrica | 2012



