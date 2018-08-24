Notes: Hey Listeners,



On paper tonight’s setlist looks a little helter-skelter, but damn it works. You’re gonna like it. I guarantee it.



The Haberdasher



Loudon Wainwright III Town & Country Lifetime Achievement StorySound Records

Doc Watson Southbound Southbound Vanguard Records

John Hartford In Tall Buildings John Hartford: Me Oh My, How the Time Does Fly - A John Hartford Anthology Flying Fish

Damn Tall Buildings Sleeping Dogs Sleeping Dogs Damn Tall Buildings

The Nighthawks Back to the City The Nighthawks Mercury

David Lindley Your Old Lady El Rayo-X Elektra Asylum

Loudon Wainwright III The Lowly Tourist Unrequited Love Columbia/Legacy

Stephen McCarthy & Carla Olson We Gotta Split This Town Night Comes Falling BFD

The Long Ryders California State Line Psychedelic Country Soul Cherry Red Records

Sparklehorse Saint Mary Good Morning Spider Capitol Records

The Dream Syndicate The Regulator The Universe Inside Anti/Epitaph

Lobo Marino Holy River City of Light self-released

Joe Russo's Almost Dead Tell Me Momma -> (Live 2018-08-24) Arrington, VA :: 2018-08-24 Joe Russo's Almost Dead

Seafoam Walls You Always Said XVI Daydream Library

Television Friction Marquee Moon Elektra Records

Yo La Tengo Night Falls on Hoboken And Then Nothing Turned Itself Inside-Out Matador

Holy River (fka Lobo Marino) Courage Courage self-released

