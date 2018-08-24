The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
On paper tonight’s setlist looks a little helter-skelter, but damn it works. You’re gonna like it. I guarantee it.
The Haberdasher
Loudon Wainwright III Town & Country Lifetime Achievement StorySound Records Doc Watson Southbound Southbound Vanguard Records John Hartford In Tall Buildings John Hartford: Me Oh My, How the Time Does Fly - A John Hartford Anthology Flying Fish Damn Tall Buildings Sleeping Dogs Sleeping Dogs Damn Tall Buildings The Nighthawks Back to the City The Nighthawks Mercury David Lindley Your Old Lady El Rayo-X Elektra Asylum Loudon Wainwright III The Lowly Tourist Unrequited Love Columbia/Legacy Stephen McCarthy & Carla Olson We Gotta Split This Town Night Comes Falling BFD The Long Ryders California State Line Psychedelic Country Soul Cherry Red Records Sparklehorse Saint Mary Good Morning Spider Capitol Records The Dream Syndicate The Regulator The Universe Inside Anti/Epitaph Lobo Marino Holy River City of Light self-released Joe Russo's Almost Dead Tell Me Momma -> (Live 2018-08-24) Arrington, VA :: 2018-08-24 Joe Russo's Almost Dead Seafoam Walls You Always Said XVI Daydream Library Television Friction Marquee Moon Elektra Records Yo La Tengo Night Falls on Hoboken And Then Nothing Turned Itself Inside-Out Matador Holy River (fka Lobo Marino) Courage Courage self-released