Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
 The Man in the Gray Flannel suit Show
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

On paper tonight’s setlist looks a little helter-skelter, but damn it works. You’re gonna like it. I guarantee it.

The Haberdasher

Loudon Wainwright III Town & Country Lifetime Achievement StorySound Records
Doc Watson Southbound Southbound Vanguard Records
John Hartford In Tall Buildings John Hartford: Me Oh My, How the Time Does Fly - A John Hartford Anthology Flying Fish
Damn Tall Buildings Sleeping Dogs Sleeping Dogs Damn Tall Buildings
The Nighthawks Back to the City The Nighthawks Mercury
David Lindley Your Old Lady El Rayo-X Elektra Asylum
Loudon Wainwright III The Lowly Tourist Unrequited Love Columbia/Legacy
Stephen McCarthy & Carla Olson We Gotta Split This Town Night Comes Falling BFD
The Long Ryders California State Line Psychedelic Country Soul Cherry Red Records
Sparklehorse Saint Mary Good Morning Spider Capitol Records
The Dream Syndicate The Regulator The Universe Inside Anti/Epitaph
Lobo Marino Holy River City of Light self-released
Joe Russo's Almost Dead Tell Me Momma -> (Live 2018-08-24) Arrington, VA :: 2018-08-24 Joe Russo's Almost Dead
Seafoam Walls You Always Said XVI Daydream Library
Television Friction Marquee Moon Elektra Records
Yo La Tengo Night Falls on Hoboken And Then Nothing Turned Itself Inside-Out Matador
Holy River (fka Lobo Marino) Courage Courage self-released

02:00:00 1 March 6, 2023
WRIR Studios - Richmond, VA
