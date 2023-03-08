The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
John Stoehr
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
If you tend to get annoyed when you hear pundits criticize politicians for “politicizing” an inherently political issue, then this week’s show may be right up your alley. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak to John Stoehr, frequent guest of the show and editor of independent news outlet, The Editorial Board as we examine some of his recent thought-provoking pieces on race, equity and inclusion. We delve into the political nature of “depoliticizing” the fight for racial equity, look at the Right’s obsession with “woke-ism” and what it really means, and talk about some of the people who have been publicly shunned and commercially shut-down lately, from Roald Dahl to Scott Adams, and what this says about free speech and the marketplace.

Track: One Turnip Green
Artist: Rodney Jones
Album: Soul Manifesto
Label: Blue Note
Year: 2001

Track: Fear, Hate, Envy and Jealousy
Artist: The Neville Brothers
Album: Live Nevillization
Label: Splindletop Records
Year: 1988

Track: (What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding?
Artist: Sharon Van Etten
Album: N/A
Label: N/A
Year: 2020

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 March 8, 2023
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 7 Download File...
 