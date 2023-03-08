The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
International Women's Day, the Liberation of Women and the Emancipation of All Humanity, with Annie Day. Andy Zee and Paul Street on the Dangerous US Proxy War in Ukraine
Weekly Program
Annie Day (RevCom, organizing for International Women's Day); Andy Zee (Revolution Nothing Less Show); Paul Street (Historian and Author); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
International Women's Day – a revolutionary holiday - how the struggle for the emancipation of women fits into the fight for a real revolution to emancipate all humanity, all over the world, from all forms of oppression. Bob Avakian, why you can't break all the chains, except one. Andy Zee with Paul Street, the War in Ukraine, the growing danger of nuclear war, and the blindness, national chauvinism and capitulation of too many in the US, including huge numbers of self-identified “leftists.”
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Gary Baca, Engineer
Broadcast ready with break at 25:23 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions. 

TMSS-230308 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 March 8, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 