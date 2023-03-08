International Women's Day, the Liberation of Women and the Emancipation of All Humanity, with Annie Day. Andy Zee and Paul Street on the Dangerous US Proxy War in Ukraine

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Annie Day (RevCom, organizing for International Women's Day); Andy Zee (Revolution Nothing Less Show); Paul Street (Historian and Author); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party)

Contributor: Michael Slate Contact Contributor

Summary: International Women's Day – a revolutionary holiday - how the struggle for the emancipation of women fits into the fight for a real revolution to emancipate all humanity, all over the world, from all forms of oppression. Bob Avakian, why you can't break all the chains, except one. Andy Zee with Paul Street, the War in Ukraine, the growing danger of nuclear war, and the blindness, national chauvinism and capitulation of too many in the US, including huge numbers of self-identified “leftists.”

Credits: Michael Slate, Host and Producer

Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host

Henry Carson, Assistant Producer

Gary Baca, Engineer

Notes: Broadcast ready with break at 25:23 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.



