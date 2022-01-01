Summary: In this latest installment of Round Table, Square Traders, Retail Capital joins Robert to answer his questions about strategy development, back testing metrics, and risk management. We also discussed algo trading and resources to learn Python coding, and even some stories about how Retail learned the hard way the importance of managing risk! Be sure to check out Retail's substack for more info on how he trades and analyzes data!



About Retail Capital:

I started trading a decade ago, have blown my accounts, and had a lot of fun, pain, and tears along the way. In 2022, I turned pro. This has been the best choice I have ever made. I’m far from being the greatest trader out there, but I love what I do and work every day towards becoming one of the best scalpers. I also have a passion for programming and I develop algos that trade live with real $. I mostly trade $NQ and $BTC (more recently).



About Robert:

I started trading seriously 2 years ago, and I'm still learning and striving for consistency. I have many years of coding experience, and I'm still learning how to use those skills to improve my trading. Currently I'm developing custom trading tools for Sierra Chart, and testing strategy ideas with Python.