The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
2 Bulls Midweek Update
Weekly Program
Kyle Hedman, Erik Smolinski
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
Midweek update, discussing latest Fed news and the mechanics of how the market prices in potential catalysts
2BullsinaChinaShop.com
esInvests.com
Links:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/wall-street-s-most-successful-hedge-fund-just-politely-told-the-fed-to-shut-up/ar-AA18n04d?cvid=afa8047661be4ff0918007da2fbf8978&ei=65&ocid=msedgntp
https://www.cmegroup.com/markets/interest-rates/cme-fedwatch-tool.html?redirect=%2Ftrading%2Finterest-rates%2Fcountdown-to-fomc.html
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3281679
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3713106
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3360686
https://www.reddit.com/r/options/comments/11li7iy/comment/jbga182/?context=3

03-09-2023: But it's Already Priced in?? Download Program Podcast
00:35:01 1 March 8, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:35:01  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 