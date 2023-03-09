Matthew Banash, Lee Rice Epstein

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Hosted and produced by Cheryl K.

Summary: A weekly one-hour program focused on jazz and improvised music, news, radio, conversations, and more. Tune in for new releases, news about the people, eco-systems, history, and culture of jazz and improvised music. Hosted by Cheryl K., host of "The Jazz Disturbance" every Sunday on WGXC-FM.

Credits: In this hour, a conversation with Matthew Banash and Lee Rice Epstein, journalists who write and review for The Free Jazz Collective, an online amalgamation of reviews of Free Jazz and Improvised music. We discussed the cover art of two album - guitarist Eric Gales 1977Ginseng Woman and the Modern Jazz Quartets 1971Plastic Dreams. A weekly one-hour program focused on Jazz and improvised music, news, radio, conversations and more. Hosted by Cheryl K., host of The Jazz Disturbance, every Sunday on WGXC-FM.

