Program Information
The Thunderbolt
Crisis Capitalism Gone Wild*
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
This week’s archive radio show reveals recently discovered payroll deductions from ancient times, a carving from not so ancient times, we ponder who really needs who around here, we compare the incarceration experience in Canada and the United States, and for the feature we describe how crisis capitalism is going into overdrive.

Hang onto your brains. It’s time for the Thunderbolt…
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on March 5th, 2021

———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00—00:50

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:48—02:35

Pretty Girls
by the Final Edition
02:35—03:31

Ancient Payroll Deductions Discovered
Music: Ryuichi Sakamoto
03:30—07:56

Not So Ancient Carving Discovered
Music: Raymond Scott — Mike Oldfield — Yira
07:56—11:18

Who Needs Who?
Music: Pigeon Funk
11:18—15:43

Comparative Incarcerations
Music: Natacha Atlas — Jake Shimabukuro
15:43—27:00

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer / Station ID
27:00—27:30

Crisis Capitalism Gone Wild
Music: Jean-Luc Ponty — Mr. Bungle — Don Byron
27:29—40:44

———————————————————

Music Intro
40:44—40:54

She Was Waitin' for Her Mother at the Station in Torino…
by Shawn Phillips
40:54—45:47

Keep On
by Shawn Phillips
45:47—49:08

Sleepwalker
by Shawn Phillips
49:08—50:41

What’ Zat
by Shawn Phillips
50:40—52:37

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
52:37—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:

Intro
0:00—0:15

Moonshine
by Shawn Phillips
0:13—4:56

Credits / Info
4:55—6:00

TBR 230310 - Crisis Capitalism Gone Wild* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 March 9, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 9 Download File...
TBR 230310 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 March 9, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 14 Download File...
 