Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
The Middle of the Evolutionary Chart
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark
Sonic Café, yeah go ahead, make my day. That’s 2006 music from Alpha. So thanks for stopping by the café today. I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 329. This time the Sonic Café brings you prescient advice from across time, listen for noble laureate, philosopher and mathematician Bertrand Russell with thoughts on what humanity will need to survive, which tracks really well with the challenges we face today. Then later, comedian Zoltan Kaszas brings us some much needed body positivity in a thing we’re calling the middle of the evolutionary chart. Funny stuff. All wrapped in a music mix blended together from the last 53 years or so. We’ll hear from the White Strips, Gov’t Mule featuring Steve Winwood, Gary Numan, Bonobo, 30 Seconds To Mars and of course many more. So strap in and join us from right here in the middle of the evolutionary chart, which just happens to be located way out here in the mighty Pacific northwest. Here’s music from the Strokes, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Make My Day (Horace Andy)
Artist: Alpha
LP: Without Some Help. Net Edition.
Yr: 2006
Song 2: Why Are Sunday's So Depressing
Artist: The Strokes
LP: The New Abnormal
Yr: 2020
Song 3: As Ugly As I Seem
Artist: The White Stripes
LP: Get Behind Me Satan
Yr: 2005
Song 4: Message To Future Generations
Artist: Bertrand Russell
LP:
Yr. 1959
Song 5: When The World Gets Small
Artist: Gov't Mule Feat. Steve Winwood
LP: Shout! [Disc 2]
Yr: 2013
Song 6: The Machman
Artist: Gary Numan & Tubeway Army
LP: Replicas
Yr: 1979
Song 7: Counterpart
Artist: Bonobo
LP: Fragments
Year: 2022
Song 8: The Middle of the Evolutionary Chart
Artist: Zoltan Kaszas
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr: 2022
Song 9: Jumper
Artist: Third Eye Blind
LP: Third Eye Blind [Disc 1]
Yr: 1997
Song 10: Look What I Got
Artist: Boz Scaggs
LP: Boz Scaggs
Yr: 1969
Song 11: Rescue Me
Artist: 30 Seconds To Mars
LP: America
Yr: 2018
Song 12: Caught In The Storm
Artist: Goo Goo Dolls
LP: Magnetic
Yr: 2013
Song 13: Outro
Artist: Tash Sultana
LP: Flow State
Yr: 2018
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

March 9, 2023
 00:58:00
