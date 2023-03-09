Sonic Café, yeah go ahead, make my day. That’s 2006 music from Alpha. So thanks for stopping by the café today. I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 329. This time the Sonic Café brings you prescient advice from across time, listen for noble laureate, philosopher and mathematician Bertrand Russell with thoughts on what humanity will need to survive, which tracks really well with the challenges we face today. Then later, comedian Zoltan Kaszas brings us some much needed body positivity in a thing we’re calling the middle of the evolutionary chart. Funny stuff. All wrapped in a music mix blended together from the last 53 years or so. We’ll hear from the White Strips, Gov’t Mule featuring Steve Winwood, Gary Numan, Bonobo, 30 Seconds To Mars and of course many more. So strap in and join us from right here in the middle of the evolutionary chart, which just happens to be located way out here in the mighty Pacific northwest. Here’s music from the Strokes, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Make My Day (Horace Andy) Artist: Alpha LP: Without Some Help. Net Edition. Yr: 2006 Song 2: Why Are Sunday's So Depressing Artist: The Strokes LP: The New Abnormal Yr: 2020 Song 3: As Ugly As I Seem Artist: The White Stripes LP: Get Behind Me Satan Yr: 2005 Song 4: Message To Future Generations Artist: Bertrand Russell LP: Yr. 1959 Song 5: When The World Gets Small Artist: Gov't Mule Feat. Steve Winwood LP: Shout! [Disc 2] Yr: 2013 Song 6: The Machman Artist: Gary Numan & Tubeway Army LP: Replicas Yr: 1979 Song 7: Counterpart Artist: Bonobo LP: Fragments Year: 2022 Song 8: The Middle of the Evolutionary Chart Artist: Zoltan Kaszas LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr: 2022 Song 9: Jumper Artist: Third Eye Blind LP: Third Eye Blind [Disc 1] Yr: 1997 Song 10: Look What I Got Artist: Boz Scaggs LP: Boz Scaggs Yr: 1969 Song 11: Rescue Me Artist: 30 Seconds To Mars LP: America Yr: 2018 Song 12: Caught In The Storm Artist: Goo Goo Dolls LP: Magnetic Yr: 2013 Song 13: Outro Artist: Tash Sultana LP: Flow State Yr: 2018
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes.
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast.
