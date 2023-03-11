The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
2
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
A cornucopia of fresh music from Zuco 103, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Boddi Satva & Rise Ashen, Mitu, Caixa Cubo finishing with exotica for modern living from Mr. Ho! Strap in and turn on!
Calcopyrite Communications
Zuco 103 - Aruenda
Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad - Revolution (feat. The Movement)
Boddi Satva & Rise Ashen - Universality CANCON
Nive Nielsen - Uulia CANCON
Fatoumata Diawara - Kokoro
The Hillbenders - Overture INST
Mitu - Bonito
Susheela Raman - Manasuloni (feat. Albert Kuvezin)
Zeid And The Wings - General Suleiman
Astrocolor - Paradise (feat. Cayley Thomas) CANCON
Muito Kaballa Power Ensemble - Money Equal Trouble
The Go! Team - Chain Link Fence
Battle Of Santiago - Aguanileo CANCON
Caixa Cubo - Sabado
Mr. Ho's Orchestrotica - The Boulevard Of Broken Dreams.

59:55

World Beat Canada Radio March 11 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:55 1 March 7, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:55  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 10 Download File...
 