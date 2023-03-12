The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
So much more to Celtic music than St. Patrick's Day. He was a missionary after all and probably would frown on green beer and plastic shamrocks. Sample this week's cool Celtic including debuts from La Bastringue, the Murphs, Nickel Creek and House of Hamill.
Calcopyrite Communications
Seiva - Debaixo da Terra
Oysterband - streams Of Innocence
Melisande - Degenerations CANCON
The Mahones - Freeway Toll CANCON
Youthi & Macca Dread - Celtik Mode INST
Dropkick Murphys - I Know How It Feels
La Bastringue - La grande Gigue Simple
Tau & The Drones Of Praise - It Is Right To Give Drones And Praise
Yoko Pwno - The Black Cat (feat. Acolyte)
The Real McKenzies - Leave Her Johnny CANCON
Moira Smiley - Wise Man (feat. Sam Lee)
​Mouth Music - Manitoba​
Nickel Creek - Strangers
House Of Hamill - Superb Owl INST
Grumpy O Sheep - Highway To Sheep INST

59:29

Celt In A Twist March 12 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:29 1 March 7, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
 00:59:29  128Kbps mp3
8 Download File...
 