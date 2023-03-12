So much more to Celtic music than St. Patrick's Day. He was a missionary after all and probably would frown on green beer and plastic shamrocks. Sample this week's cool Celtic including debuts from La Bastringue, the Murphs, Nickel Creek and House of Hamill.
Calcopyrite Communications
Seiva - Debaixo da Terra Oysterband - streams Of Innocence Melisande - Degenerations CANCON The Mahones - Freeway Toll CANCON Youthi & Macca Dread - Celtik Mode INST Dropkick Murphys - I Know How It Feels La Bastringue - La grande Gigue Simple Tau & The Drones Of Praise - It Is Right To Give Drones And Praise Yoko Pwno - The Black Cat (feat. Acolyte) The Real McKenzies - Leave Her Johnny CANCON Moira Smiley - Wise Man (feat. Sam Lee) Mouth Music - Manitoba Nickel Creek - Strangers House Of Hamill - Superb Owl INST Grumpy O Sheep - Highway To Sheep INST