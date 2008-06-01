Case Study of "Lawfare" in action: JNF's Lawsuit against the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Host John Roberts, Ahmed Abuznaid, Diala Shamas, Lara Friedman

Summary: We take a look at the weaponization of the law to launch an offensive against organizations and projects which support the Palestinian resistance to the occupation of their homeland, in this case, through the right wing, pro-Israeli Lawfare Project. We focus on the analysis and significance of the lawsuit that Jewish National Fund brought against the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights, a coalition of pro-Palestinian organizations here in the US.



We join the US Campaign's executive director, Ahmed Abuznaid, and their Attorney Diala Shamas of the Center for Constitutional Rights. The conversation is kicked off by The Foundation for Middle East Peace’s Lara Friedman in their podcast. Friedman also mentions the availability of links to more detail. We don’t have those links, but the following may be a good start:

https://ccrjustice.org/home/what-we-do/our-cases/jewish-national-fund-v-us-campaign-palestinian-rights .

