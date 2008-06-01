The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
This Week In Palestine
2
Host John Roberts, Ahmed Abuznaid, Diala Shamas, Lara Friedman
 Truth & Justice Radio (WZBC)  Contact Contributor
We take a look at the weaponization of the law to launch an offensive against organizations and projects which support the Palestinian resistance to the occupation of their homeland, in this case, through the right wing, pro-Israeli Lawfare Project. We focus on the analysis and significance of the lawsuit that Jewish National Fund brought against the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights, a coalition of pro-Palestinian organizations here in the US.

We join the US Campaign's executive director, Ahmed Abuznaid, and their Attorney Diala Shamas of the Center for Constitutional Rights. The conversation is kicked off by The Foundation for Middle East Peace’s Lara Friedman in their podcast. Friedman also mentions the availability of links to more detail. We don’t have those links, but the following may be a good start:
https://ccrjustice.org/home/what-we-do/our-cases/jewish-national-fund-v-us-campaign-palestinian-rights .
This Week In Palestine (a weekly part of Truth and Justice Radio) is an award-winning three-quarter-hour segment of news from Palestine and discussion of issues relevant to the Palestinians' struggle for freedom from Israel's brutal military occupation and colonization of their homeland. It speaks from the point of view of Palestinians and those who care about them. It's a regular part of Truth and Justice Radio, aired Sundays 6-10am ET on WZBC 90.3FM, Newton, MA, streaming live and archived for two weeks at wzbc.org; Truthandjusticeradio.org has a link to This Week In Palestine archives back thru 1-6-2008. (TJR airs occasional Palestine coverage IN ADDITION to that provided by This Week In Palestine.) We hope you'll write to us at tjradio@fastmail.com if you rebroadcast our work, or have questions or comments.

This Week in Palestine 3-5-2023 Download Program Podcast
Case Study of "Lawfare" in action: Lawsuit against the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights
00:51:29 1 March 5, 2023
Washington DC and Cambridge MA
  View Script
    
 00:51:29  64Kbps mp3
Download File...
 