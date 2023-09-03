Notes: The Lemon Clocks / Sky Song / Open Minds - An Introduction To The Music Of Jeremy Morris And The Lemon Clocks / 2019 / Fruits de Mer



The Misunderstood / My Mind / The Lost Acetates 1965-1966 / 2004 / UT Records



The Zakary Thaks / Green Crystal Ties / Form the Habit / 2001 / Beat Rocket, Sundazed



The Past Tense / Dream On My Mind / Time Stands Still / 2019 / Fruits de Mer



The Past Tense / House of Glass / Time Stands Still / 2019 / Fruits de Mer



The Syn / Grounded / A Perfumed Garden, Vol. 1 / 2011 / Past & Present



Librarians with Hickeys / Black Velvet Dress / The Psych Psyde of Big Stir Records / 2020 / Big Stir Records



Trip Wire / Act Fast / The Psych Psyde of Big Stir Records / 2020 / Big Stir Records



The Lemon Drops / I Live in the Springtime / Crystal Pure / 1993 / Collectables



The Dandelion Seeds / The Beast / The Dandelion Seeds / 2013 / The Dandelion Seeds



Solaram / Loves / Love & the Sweet Divine / 2010 / Rainbow Quartz



Three 4 Tens / Kill Dr. Strange / Down the Way / 2007 / Rainbow Quartz



Todd Dillingham / Tracy Serene / Whales from Toddographic Oceans / 2022 / Fruits de Mer



nick nicely / Whirlpool (fireborn outtake) / Afterworld / 2023 / Fruits de Mer



Brother JT / When It Rains / Rainy Day Fun / 1996 / Drunken Fish



Terrapin Gun / Red Light Eyes / Relax Your Mind / 2022 / Infinite Spin



Schizo Fun Addict / High School High / Love Your Enemies … / 2023 / Fruits de Mer



The Love Explosion / Anarchy! / May Contain Traces of a Dream / 2019 / More Roger Records



Black Helium / Summer of Hair / Um / 2022 / Riot Season



Edena Gardens / Montezuma / Agar / 2023 / El Paraiso



Edena Gardens / Veil / Live Momentum / 2023 / El Paraiso



Ulaan Khol / Hammered Bronze Knives / Milk Thistle / 2023 / Desastre Records



Elkhorn / South / On The Whole Universe In All Directions / 2023 / Centripetal Force

