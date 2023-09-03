label // radio // sunriseoceanbender.com // Sunrise Ocean Bender sets sail the 2nd and 4th Thursdays, 9-11 PM EST, on all volunteer/community radio WRIR 97.3 (wrir.org) to find something for your ears, and something for your head … psych rock and pop, prog, kosmische, space rock … detours … There might be a map, but the destination is up for grabs.
The Lemon Clocks / Sky Song / Open Minds - An Introduction To The Music Of Jeremy Morris And The Lemon Clocks / 2019 / Fruits de Mer
The Misunderstood / My Mind / The Lost Acetates 1965-1966 / 2004 / UT Records
The Zakary Thaks / Green Crystal Ties / Form the Habit / 2001 / Beat Rocket, Sundazed
The Past Tense / Dream On My Mind / Time Stands Still / 2019 / Fruits de Mer
The Past Tense / House of Glass / Time Stands Still / 2019 / Fruits de Mer
The Syn / Grounded / A Perfumed Garden, Vol. 1 / 2011 / Past & Present
Librarians with Hickeys / Black Velvet Dress / The Psych Psyde of Big Stir Records / 2020 / Big Stir Records
Trip Wire / Act Fast / The Psych Psyde of Big Stir Records / 2020 / Big Stir Records
The Lemon Drops / I Live in the Springtime / Crystal Pure / 1993 / Collectables
The Dandelion Seeds / The Beast / The Dandelion Seeds / 2013 / The Dandelion Seeds
Solaram / Loves / Love & the Sweet Divine / 2010 / Rainbow Quartz
Three 4 Tens / Kill Dr. Strange / Down the Way / 2007 / Rainbow Quartz
Todd Dillingham / Tracy Serene / Whales from Toddographic Oceans / 2022 / Fruits de Mer
nick nicely / Whirlpool (fireborn outtake) / Afterworld / 2023 / Fruits de Mer
Brother JT / When It Rains / Rainy Day Fun / 1996 / Drunken Fish
Terrapin Gun / Red Light Eyes / Relax Your Mind / 2022 / Infinite Spin
Schizo Fun Addict / High School High / Love Your Enemies … / 2023 / Fruits de Mer
The Love Explosion / Anarchy! / May Contain Traces of a Dream / 2019 / More Roger Records
Black Helium / Summer of Hair / Um / 2022 / Riot Season
Edena Gardens / Montezuma / Agar / 2023 / El Paraiso
Edena Gardens / Veil / Live Momentum / 2023 / El Paraiso