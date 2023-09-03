The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sunrise Ocean Bender
SOB 03.09.23
Music
rev. dr. atavist
 dr. atavist
label // radio // sunriseoceanbender.com // Sunrise Ocean Bender sets sail the 2nd and 4th Thursdays, 9-11 PM EST, on all volunteer/community radio WRIR 97.3 (wrir.org) to find something for your ears, and something for your head … psych rock and pop, prog, kosmische, space rock … detours … There might be a map, but the destination is up for grabs.
The Lemon Clocks / Sky Song / Open Minds - An Introduction To The Music Of Jeremy Morris And The Lemon Clocks / 2019 / Fruits de Mer

The Misunderstood / My Mind / The Lost Acetates 1965-1966 / 2004 / UT Records

The Zakary Thaks / Green Crystal Ties / Form the Habit / 2001 / Beat Rocket, Sundazed

The Past Tense / Dream On My Mind / Time Stands Still / 2019 / Fruits de Mer

The Past Tense / House of Glass / Time Stands Still / 2019 / Fruits de Mer

The Syn / Grounded / A Perfumed Garden, Vol. 1 / 2011 / Past & Present

Librarians with Hickeys / Black Velvet Dress / The Psych Psyde of Big Stir Records / 2020 / Big Stir Records

Trip Wire / Act Fast / The Psych Psyde of Big Stir Records / 2020 / Big Stir Records

The Lemon Drops / I Live in the Springtime / Crystal Pure / 1993 / Collectables

The Dandelion Seeds / The Beast / The Dandelion Seeds / 2013 / The Dandelion Seeds

Solaram / Loves / Love & the Sweet Divine / 2010 / Rainbow Quartz

Three 4 Tens / Kill Dr. Strange / Down the Way / 2007 / Rainbow Quartz

Todd Dillingham / Tracy Serene / Whales from Toddographic Oceans / 2022 / Fruits de Mer

nick nicely / Whirlpool (fireborn outtake) / Afterworld / 2023 / Fruits de Mer

Brother JT / When It Rains / Rainy Day Fun / 1996 / Drunken Fish

Terrapin Gun / Red Light Eyes / Relax Your Mind / 2022 / Infinite Spin

Schizo Fun Addict / High School High / Love Your Enemies … / 2023 / Fruits de Mer

The Love Explosion / Anarchy! / May Contain Traces of a Dream / 2019 / More Roger Records

Black Helium / Summer of Hair / Um / 2022 / Riot Season

Edena Gardens / Montezuma / Agar / 2023 / El Paraiso

Edena Gardens / Veil / Live Momentum / 2023 / El Paraiso

Ulaan Khol / Hammered Bronze Knives / Milk Thistle / 2023 / Desastre Records

Elkhorn / South / On The Whole Universe In All Directions / 2023 / Centripetal Force

He Goes Without Leaving Download Program Podcast
SOB 03.09.23
01:01:56 1 March 9, 2023
WRIR
  View Script
    
 01:01:56  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 