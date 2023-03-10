The Mix Sessions brings you the best in Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and House Music weekly. Each 58 min show (part 1 & 2) is 50% CanCon and can be played individually or together in a 2 hr block with room for PSA's.IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca
2023 Sean Savage
The Mix Sessions brings you the best in Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and House Music weekly.
seansavage.ca All Socials: @themixsessions
01. Bo & Wing - Maya Jane Coles 02. What You're Looking For - Raveen 03. Twirl - respectful child 04. Follow - Blue Hawaii 05. Chromakey Dreamcoat - Boards Of Canada 06. Architect of Heartbreak (Casey MQ Remix) - Witch Prophet 07. Untold Romance - Critical Event 08. Morning Story - USELESS D.I 09. Woman - Trashold 10. Rotunda ft. Craig Peyton - Pittsburgh Track Authority 11. Future Eyes - Theo Kottis 12. Virtual Life - Braunbeck
10.3.23. The Mix Sessions (Hour 1)
Part 1 of 2 (1 hour self contained show can be played in 1 hour time slot)