Program Information
State Of The City reports
Wilful Blindness book; Ex Porn Star John Langley publishes Autobiography 'The Sexual Philanthropist'
https://politicsthisweek.wordpress.com/2023/03/09/not-the-bcfm-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-130/

#1 Full 3hr 20m show NTBCFMPS 10Mar23 03:20:00
#2 Justin Walker King Charles coronation constitutional WEF protest letter 00:26:00
#3 David Halpin Matt Hancock deploy new variant to scare the pants off the public 00:32:00
#4 Ian Spence Jasmins dad Better than Greta 00:17:00
#5 Zeke Bond on daughter Indigo sentenced at Kill the Bill 00:34:00
#6 Ken Rawdon Kerrbear Adventures Investigates Dartmoor National Park Corruption 00:15:00
#7 Margaret Heffernan Wilful Blindness dare to disagree 00:12:00
#8 David Livingstone Alexander Dugin Ukrainian Nazis Nick Land Process Church O9A Pinay Cercle 01:25:00

Download Program Podcast
03:20:00 1 March 10, 2023
 03:20:00  56Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 69 Download File...
