Summary: "When I read in 2020 that Colorado ran a pilot program to give away just 13 e-bikes, I scoffed. What difference could that possibly make? Now I have to eat my bike helmet." - Wendy Ring, Cool Solutions Producer and Host. Turns out that mini-pilot laid the foundation for Denver's wildly successful e-bike program by proving that e-bikes cut car trips and emissions and that low income folks do want to ride them. Denver's program became the model for statewide programs in Colorado and around the country. And e, by the way, also stands for equity. The consistent emphasis on removing financial barriers to e-bikes is building a constituency to press for safe cycling infrastructure in neglected low income neighborhoods.