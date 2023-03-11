The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Cool Solutions
New bike owners cut car trips and emissions
Storytellers: Christian Willis, Colorado Energy Office Rachel Hultin, Bicycle Colorado Frieda Mitchell & Darnell Robinson, Can Do CO participants Mike Salisbury Denver Office of Climate Action Sustainability and Resilience Ash Lovell, People for Bikes
 Wendy Ring  Contact Contributor
"When I read in 2020 that Colorado ran a pilot program to give away just 13 e-bikes, I scoffed. What difference could that possibly make? Now I have to eat my bike helmet." - Wendy Ring, Cool Solutions Producer and Host. Turns out that mini-pilot laid the foundation for Denver's wildly successful e-bike program by proving that e-bikes cut car trips and emissions and that low income folks do want to ride them. Denver's program became the model for statewide programs in Colorado and around the country. And e, by the way, also stands for equity. The consistent emphasis on removing financial barriers to e-bikes is building a constituency to press for safe cycling infrastructure in neglected low income neighborhoods.
00:28:00 1 March 11, 2023
Arcata, CA
