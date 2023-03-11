The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
2 hours of new and original music from our Indigenous, Native, Mexican, Aboriginal musicians of the western hemisphere.
Weekly Program
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, This week we welcome from the Six Nations of the Grand River Nation. Singer, writer and composer, Lacey Hill is in the house. She has just released her new album “The Moon,” and her current single “Conduit” is climbing the charts. Lacey is featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, visit us on our music page to read all about her at www.indigenousinmusic.com/lacey-hill-interview.

Enjoy music from Lacey Hill, Samantha Crain, Kanen, Under Pressure, Janaina Lima, Melody McArthur, Celeigh Cardinal, Lancelot Knight, Tracy Bone, Tee Cloud, Teagan Littlechief, Sean Hogan, Crystal Shawanda, Meridian Brothers, Qacung, Airjazz, Irv Lyons Jr, Captain Planet, Chico Mann, Aterciopelados, Thiaguinho, Iceis Rain, Indian Calling, The Halluci Nation, XAXO, BuffySainte-Marie, Low Budget Rock Star and much much more.

Visit us on our home page at www.IndigenousinMusicandArts.org and find our all about us and our programs and visit our SAY Magazine Library with all our featured guests.

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 March 11, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 