Summary: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, This week we welcome from the Six Nations of the Grand River Nation. Singer, writer and composer, Lacey Hill is in the house. She has just released her new album “The Moon,” and her current single “Conduit” is climbing the charts. Lacey is featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, visit us on our music page to read all about her at www.indigenousinmusic.com/lacey-hill-interview.



Enjoy music from Lacey Hill, Samantha Crain, Kanen, Under Pressure, Janaina Lima, Melody McArthur, Celeigh Cardinal, Lancelot Knight, Tracy Bone, Tee Cloud, Teagan Littlechief, Sean Hogan, Crystal Shawanda, Meridian Brothers, Qacung, Airjazz, Irv Lyons Jr, Captain Planet, Chico Mann, Aterciopelados, Thiaguinho, Iceis Rain, Indian Calling, The Halluci Nation, XAXO, BuffySainte-Marie, Low Budget Rock Star and much much more.



