Program Information
Chilled Hip Hop Soul
GK Winter Warm-In 2K23
Weekly Program
DJ Glibstylez; Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
(1.) Rather Be - See Dee
(2.) at last - tai.kun
(3.) Gritty Smoke - DeviceTrax
(4.) Presque Vu - Allmos
(5.) Say Sum Thin - Allmos
(6.) Kool - Johannes Onetake & Lofi Sax
(7.) Morning Mist - Mecca:83
(8.) 91F On Lawndale - omoidé
(9.) Chapter - Sawibeatz
(10.) Osage Diamond - Don Philippe
(11.) Lo-Style - Awyee Tha See
(12.) you asked how i felt - linanthem
(13.) Another Day - Mr Slipz and illiterate
(14.) So in Love - Robochop ft. Bobby Dreamz Big
(15.) Chiringiuto - Elijah the Alchemist
(16.) Picnic Table - Smuv and DRWN
(17.) hoodmix(310) - Ahwlee
(18.) Shards - Plusma
(19.) Algorithim - el. & thorn vii
(20.) Dilla Bop - Intrxvrt
(21.) Chill Study - Kollectiv
(22.) I Would - Amber Navran and Erin Bentlage
(23.) 98 Era - Mecca:83
(24.) One Last Beat - Crackazat

Gamma Krush - Winter Warm-In 2K23

(25.) Wagon Train - The Equation Beats & Emilio Bucks
(26.) Body Rock instrumental - Shawn J. Period
(27.) The Don's Chop - A.C. The Program Director
(28.) 10/10/80 - IronMikeSharp
(29.) Sky Dweller - Brank Sinatra
(30.) infiniti - IndescribableINDY
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Tuesday 4PM ET - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 FM (CIOI) , Hamilton, Ontario

Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - The Scope At Ryerson (CJRU) AM 1280, Toronto, Ontario

Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

Download Program Podcast
00:59:32 1 March 8, 2023
Daphne, Alabama/Gammatorium
  View Script
    
 00:59:32  192Kbps mp3
(81.8MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
 