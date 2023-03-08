(1.) Rather Be - See Dee (2.) at last - tai.kun (3.) Gritty Smoke - DeviceTrax (4.) Presque Vu - Allmos (5.) Say Sum Thin - Allmos (6.) Kool - Johannes Onetake & Lofi Sax (7.) Morning Mist - Mecca:83 (8.) 91F On Lawndale - omoidé (9.) Chapter - Sawibeatz (10.) Osage Diamond - Don Philippe (11.) Lo-Style - Awyee Tha See (12.) you asked how i felt - linanthem (13.) Another Day - Mr Slipz and illiterate (14.) So in Love - Robochop ft. Bobby Dreamz Big (15.) Chiringiuto - Elijah the Alchemist (16.) Picnic Table - Smuv and DRWN (17.) hoodmix(310) - Ahwlee (18.) Shards - Plusma (19.) Algorithim - el. & thorn vii (20.) Dilla Bop - Intrxvrt (21.) Chill Study - Kollectiv (22.) I Would - Amber Navran and Erin Bentlage (23.) 98 Era - Mecca:83 (24.) One Last Beat - Crackazat
Gamma Krush - Winter Warm-In 2K23
(25.) Wagon Train - The Equation Beats & Emilio Bucks (26.) Body Rock instrumental - Shawn J. Period (27.) The Don's Chop - A.C. The Program Director (28.) 10/10/80 - IronMikeSharp (29.) Sky Dweller - Brank Sinatra (30.) infiniti - IndescribableINDY
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Tuesday 4PM ET - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 FM (CIOI) , Hamilton, Ontario
Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - The Scope At Ryerson (CJRU) AM 1280, Toronto, Ontario
Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.