Summary: Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.09.00

George Santos, An Analysis for the Ages and The day the GOP Died

With Clips from Top Ten Trends

I tried not to laugh my way through the opening segment to this podcast, a feat I was largely successful at! I did however bumble the order of the topics I wanted to discuss, nevertheless be prepared to learn about how black culture impacts white racists and white conservatives who promote negative policies that are injurious to their communities; the primary topic in this episode though is not George Santos, he’s just a point for entry into the reality that in the 1960s the GOP as a party died. I may speak on this topic again in the future, but this point is discussed at some length in this episode. I speak about the attempt to save the GOP by Eisenhower (that may be a fanciful thought by itself but considering books like Rule & Ruin, it may also be closer than truth than fiction).



Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.09.01

Another Gun Violence Episode, There is No Gun Debate in This Country

With Clips from democracy now and the real news network

I really don’t like episodes like this. The depth which I feel these episodes is indescribable, they impact me on so many intellectual levels that I literally feel on fire when recording them. With that said, here is what this podcast speaks about. The title literally is taken from the opening minutes in the podcast, unlike many episodes where I have a topic sentence and title before hand, I just knew this was going to deal with Gun Violence and the dumbness within the “Gun debate” within this country. Here I talk about what the role of the citizen is inside a functioning Democracy and after touching on some other smaller topics, I move into the why aspect of the “debate”; why is there a rich gun culture in the United States.

Music Used in the opening, Curtis Mayfield’s Think, Brandy’s The Definition and Marvin Gaye’s Inner City Blues

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact me at vphiamer.adis.ogaarwa@outlook.com

Follow me on Facebook @ClassWarBattlefieldPodcast, on Twitter @VphiamerAdisOgaarwa

