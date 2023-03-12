Systems & security expert Thomas Homer-Dixon: situation update and battered hope. From Rotterdam, Dr. Yogi Hendlin, exploring the brains of fossil fuel lovers and apologists, as the house is on fire. Homer-Dixon is author of The Upside of Down and The Ingenuity Gap, Director of the Cascades Institute. He says these times of concurrent crises are the new normal. The future will be even stranger.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 30:39 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.