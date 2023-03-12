The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
a new kind of trouble
Weekly Program
Thomas Homer-Dixon, Yogi Hendlin
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Systems & security expert Thomas Homer-Dixon: situation update and battered hope. From Rotterdam, Dr. Yogi Hendlin, exploring the brains of fossil fuel lovers and apologists, as the house is on fire. Homer-Dixon is author of The Upside of Down and The Ingenuity Gap, Director of the Cascades Institute. He says these times of concurrent crises are the new normal. The future will be even stranger.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 30:39 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 230315 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 March 12, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
Ecoshock 230315 Lo-Fi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 March 12, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 7 Download File...
Ecoshock 30315 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 March 12, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 