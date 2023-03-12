The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
13
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor


Bob Marley & The Wailers, “So Much Trouble In the World”
from Survival (Remastered) [Bonus Track Version]
Island Records - 2013

Linton Kwesi Johnson, “Reality Poem”
from Forces of Victory
Island Records - 1979

U-Roy, “Natty Don't Fear”
from Dread in a Babylon
Virgin Records - 1990

Fishbone, “Question of Life”
from Truth and Soul
Columbia - 1988

The Clash, “The Magnificant Seven”
from Sandinista
Columbia

The English Beat, “Mirror In The Bathroom (Stent Remix)”
from M.B.P.M.
unknown

The English Beat, “Noise In This World”
from I Just Can't Stop It (Remastered)
Shout! Factory Records - 2012

The English Beat, “Two Swords”
from I Just Can't Stop It (Remastered)
Shout! Factory Records - 2012

Steel Pulse, “Handsworth Revolution”
from Handsworth Revolution (Deluxe Edition)
UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) - 2015

The English Beat, “Twist & Crawl (excerpt)”
from I Just Can't Stop It
Sire Records - 1980

The Beat, “Best Friend”
from Hard to Beat
BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd. - 2017

The English Beat, “Save It for Later (Live)”
from Live in Concert at the Royal Festival Hall
Burning Sounds - 2020

Bad Brains, “Stay Close to Me”
from Omega Sessions - EP
Bad Brains Records - 2017

Bob Marley & The Wailers, “Talkin' Blues”
from Natty Dread (Remastered)
Universal-Island Records Ltd. - 2013

Dennis Brown, “Someone Special”
from Spellbound
Joe Gibbs - 1980

Gregory Isaacs, “Lonely Teardrops”
from Willow Tree
Blaricum CD Company (B.C.D.) B.V. - 1992

Ramones, “I Can't Make It On Time”
from End of the Century
Rhino/Warner Records - 1979

Pete Shelley, “Homosapien”
from Homosapien
Domino Recording Co - 1981

Hüsker Dü, “Back from Somewhere”
from Warehouse: Songs and Stories
Rhino/Warner Records - 1986

Hüsker Dü, “Ice Cold Ice”
from Warehouse: Songs and Stories
Rhino/Warner Records - 1986

Shana Cleveland, “Gold Tower”
from Manzanita
Hardly Art - 2023

The Tornadoes, “Maleguena”
from Bustin' Surfboards
Sundazed Music - 1963

De La Soul, “Lovely How I Let My Mind Float”
from Buhloone Mind State
12"

De La Soul, “Ego Trippin',”
from 12"
AOI Records - 2023

Brand Nubian, “Wake up (Reprise in the Sunshine)”
from 12" single
Elektra

A Tribe Called Quest, “Award Tour”
from Midnight Marauders
Jive - 1993

John Lee Hooker, “Peace Lovin' Man”
from The Real Folk Blues
Geffen* - 1966

