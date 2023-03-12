Notes:



Bob Marley & The Wailers, “So Much Trouble In the World”

from Survival (Remastered) [Bonus Track Version]

Island Records - 2013



Linton Kwesi Johnson, “Reality Poem”

from Forces of Victory

Island Records - 1979



U-Roy, “Natty Don't Fear”

from Dread in a Babylon

Virgin Records - 1990



Fishbone, “Question of Life”

from Truth and Soul

Columbia - 1988



The Clash, “The Magnificant Seven”

from Sandinista

Columbia



The English Beat, “Mirror In The Bathroom (Stent Remix)”

from M.B.P.M.

unknown



The English Beat, “Noise In This World”

from I Just Can't Stop It (Remastered)

Shout! Factory Records - 2012



The English Beat, “Two Swords”

from I Just Can't Stop It (Remastered)

Shout! Factory Records - 2012



Steel Pulse, “Handsworth Revolution”

from Handsworth Revolution (Deluxe Edition)

UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) - 2015



The English Beat, “Twist & Crawl (excerpt)”

from I Just Can't Stop It

Sire Records - 1980



The Beat, “Best Friend”

from Hard to Beat

BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd. - 2017



The English Beat, “Save It for Later (Live)”

from Live in Concert at the Royal Festival Hall

Burning Sounds - 2020



Bad Brains, “Stay Close to Me”

from Omega Sessions - EP

Bad Brains Records - 2017



Bob Marley & The Wailers, “Talkin' Blues”

from Natty Dread (Remastered)

Universal-Island Records Ltd. - 2013



Dennis Brown, “Someone Special”

from Spellbound

Joe Gibbs - 1980



Gregory Isaacs, “Lonely Teardrops”

from Willow Tree

Blaricum CD Company (B.C.D.) B.V. - 1992



Ramones, “I Can't Make It On Time”

from End of the Century

Rhino/Warner Records - 1979



Pete Shelley, “Homosapien”

from Homosapien

Domino Recording Co - 1981



Hüsker Dü, “Back from Somewhere”

from Warehouse: Songs and Stories

Rhino/Warner Records - 1986



Hüsker Dü, “Ice Cold Ice”

from Warehouse: Songs and Stories

Rhino/Warner Records - 1986



Shana Cleveland, “Gold Tower”

from Manzanita

Hardly Art - 2023



The Tornadoes, “Maleguena”

from Bustin' Surfboards

Sundazed Music - 1963



De La Soul, “Lovely How I Let My Mind Float”

from Buhloone Mind State

12"



De La Soul, “Ego Trippin',”

from 12"

AOI Records - 2023



Brand Nubian, “Wake up (Reprise in the Sunshine)”

from 12" single

Elektra



A Tribe Called Quest, “Award Tour”

from Midnight Marauders

Jive - 1993



John Lee Hooker, “Peace Lovin' Man”

from The Real Folk Blues

Geffen* - 1966

