Bob Marley & The Wailers, “So Much Trouble In the World”
from Survival (Remastered) [Bonus Track Version]
Island Records - 2013
Linton Kwesi Johnson, “Reality Poem”
from Forces of Victory
Island Records - 1979
U-Roy, “Natty Don't Fear”
from Dread in a Babylon
Virgin Records - 1990
Fishbone, “Question of Life”
from Truth and Soul
Columbia - 1988
The Clash, “The Magnificant Seven”
from Sandinista
Columbia
The English Beat, “Mirror In The Bathroom (Stent Remix)”
from M.B.P.M.
unknown
The English Beat, “Noise In This World”
from I Just Can't Stop It (Remastered)
Shout! Factory Records - 2012
The English Beat, “Two Swords”
from I Just Can't Stop It (Remastered)
Shout! Factory Records - 2012
Steel Pulse, “Handsworth Revolution”
from Handsworth Revolution (Deluxe Edition)
UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) - 2015
The English Beat, “Twist & Crawl (excerpt)”
from I Just Can't Stop It
Sire Records - 1980
The Beat, “Best Friend”
from Hard to Beat
BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd. - 2017
The English Beat, “Save It for Later (Live)”
from Live in Concert at the Royal Festival Hall
Burning Sounds - 2020
Bad Brains, “Stay Close to Me”
from Omega Sessions - EP
Bad Brains Records - 2017
Bob Marley & The Wailers, “Talkin' Blues”
from Natty Dread (Remastered)
Universal-Island Records Ltd. - 2013
Dennis Brown, “Someone Special”
from Spellbound
Joe Gibbs - 1980
Gregory Isaacs, “Lonely Teardrops”
from Willow Tree
Blaricum CD Company (B.C.D.) B.V. - 1992
Ramones, “I Can't Make It On Time”
from End of the Century
Rhino/Warner Records - 1979
Pete Shelley, “Homosapien”
from Homosapien
Domino Recording Co - 1981
Hüsker Dü, “Back from Somewhere”
from Warehouse: Songs and Stories
Rhino/Warner Records - 1986
Hüsker Dü, “Ice Cold Ice”
from Warehouse: Songs and Stories
Rhino/Warner Records - 1986
Shana Cleveland, “Gold Tower”
from Manzanita
Hardly Art - 2023
The Tornadoes, “Maleguena”
from Bustin' Surfboards
Sundazed Music - 1963
De La Soul, “Lovely How I Let My Mind Float”
from Buhloone Mind State
12"
De La Soul, “Ego Trippin',”
from 12"
AOI Records - 2023
Brand Nubian, “Wake up (Reprise in the Sunshine)”
from 12" single
Elektra
A Tribe Called Quest, “Award Tour”
from Midnight Marauders
Jive - 1993
John Lee Hooker, “Peace Lovin' Man”
from The Real Folk Blues
Geffen* - 1966