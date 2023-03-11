Notes: Hey Listeners,



Haberdasher hosting Cause and Effect this afternoon. I’m going to do something a little different today and instead of focusing on a band, or a label, or a genre I am going to focus on an instrument. To be more specific – the accordion. We’re going to explore how the accordion made its way to popular music and even rock ‘ n’ roll. This is no classroom so we’ll mostly focus on the tunes, but we’ll share some factoids and history as well.



We’ll hear polkas, Cajun, conjunto, klezmer, zydeco and other genres on our journey. We’ll talk about the excellent box set (one of the first box sets and world music collections I ever purchased) Planet Squeezebox and we’ll hear accordion music from France, Ireland (it’s almost St. Patty’s Day), South Africa, Mexico, the US and more.



We’ll also talk about the documentary According Rising since the Academy Awards are Sunday and we’ll hear bands like They Might Be Giants, the Subdudes, Buckwheat Zydeco and many others.



Tune in and enjoy.



The Accordion Polka Band Two For A Nickel Polka 100 Polka Classics - The Greatest Accordion Collection On Earth Big Eye Music

Brave Combo Conchita the Waitress Polkasonic Cleveland International Records, LLC

Alex Meixner Is Anything Better Than Beer? Three Ring Circus Meixner Music Productions

Bubba Hernandez & Alex Meixner If I Fell Polka Freak Out Moon Zero Bird Records

Those Darn Accordions! Baba O'Riley No Strings Attached Globe Records

They Might Be Giants Istanbul (Not Constantinople) Dial-A-Song: 20 Years Of They Might Be Giants Rhino

Charles Magnante and His Orchestra Sous Le Ciel De Paris (Accordion) Vintage Dance Orchestras No 157 - EP: Paris Vintage Music

Joe Falcon Corrine, Corrina Cajun Music Pioneer Arhoolie Records

Amédé Ardoin Madam Atchen We're Listening To Amédé Ardoin, Vol. 1 Top Tracks

BeauSoleil Joe Falcon's Waltz (Version LP) L'écho Rhino

Lynn August and The Hot August Nights Railroad Blues Black Top Records Blues-A-Rama, Vol. 7 Black Top Records

Clifton Chenier The Big Wheel (Squeeze Box Shuffle) Zydeco Essentials Hip-O/Universal

Buckwheat Zydeco Hot Tamale Baby Buckwheat's Zydeco Party New Rounder

Terrance Simien Ta Casse Mon Coeur (You Broke My Heart) Zydeco on tyhe Bayou Restless Records

The Subdudes Sarita Primitive Streak Windham Hill Records

Bruno Villareal Brincando Cercas Norteño & Tejano Accordion Pioneers 1929-1939 Arhoolie Records

Flaco Jimenez El Pantalon Blue Jean San Antonio Soul New Rounder

Texas Tornados Who Were You Thinkin' Of Texas Tornados Warner Records/Nashville

Los Lobos Anselma Just Another Band from East L.A.: A Collection Rhino/Warner Records

Grupo Kual Kumbia en la Playa Un Saludo: Mexican Soundsystem Cumbia in LA Dutty Artz / Songs from Home

The Klezmer Conservatory Band A Yor Nokh Mayn Khasene Planet Squeezebox Ellipsis Arts

YALE STROM & HOT PSTROMI Dubossary Bulgar The Absolute Complete Introduction self

Guy Klucevsek & Alan Bern Angel Blue Accordance Winter and Winter

Tshwatla Makala Isamabele Planet Squeezebox Ellipsis Arts

Pride of Erin Accordion Band Kelly the Boy from Killane/Three Flowers/Roddy Mccorley God Save Ireland Arran Records

Francois Regis-Gizavo Mikea Planet Squeezebox Ellipsis Arts

Jonathan Vassar About a Dog The Hours and the Days Triple Stamp Records

Bob Dylan Beyond Here Lies Nothin' Together Through Life Columbia

The Rolling Stones Back Street Girl Between the Buttons (UK) Universal Music Group International

Dave Edmunds Ju Ju Man Get It Presdient Records





