Program Information
The Children's Hour
The Children's Hour - Kids Public Radio
Weekly Program
Jon Bailey the Epic Voice Guy, Kids Crew, Katie Stone, Extinction Diaries
 Katie Stone  Contact Contributor
This time on The Children's Hour we are joined by the Epic Voice Guy himself, Jon Bailey. Maybe his name isn't familiar but his voice has been heard in thousands of commercials, TV shows, video games, animations, toys, movies, and more. We'll learn how he came to his career, and what it takes to become a voice actor no matter your age.

Then we hear good news from the Extinction Diaries about a butterfly in the United Kingdom that's making a recovery from extinction.

Mixed with excellent music, much of which was performed by musicians who are themselves voice actors! This is an inspirational show that will have you laughing out loud with us!

Katie Stone, Producer
Mario Oliviera, Extinction Diaries
Jon Bailey, Contributor
Breaks can be added at exactly 20:00 and 40:00.

The Children's Hour is a weekly, educational and entertaining public radio program for kids and families. Using excellent music, expert guests, talented kids and a format that is a proven success in growing and keeping listeners of all ages engaged.

The Children's Hour includes kids in all aspects of the production. We're dedicated to filling educational gaps, by focusing on civics, STEM, culture, and performance, using interviews with scientists, astronauts, civil servants, cultural educators, performers and others, and weaving shows together with a wide variety of musical genres.

Kids on our crew and in our community contribute content, design programming, and cohost our shows, live in public venues, and in studio.

We are happy to make station tags. Just reach out to us at info@childrenshour.org

Learn more about us, get photos from our shows, links on our themes, and more at http://ChildrensHour.org

The Kids Crew learn about voice acting from the Epic Voice Guy himself, Jon Bailey. We also hear about a butterfly that is on the road to recovery from extinction.
