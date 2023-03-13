Epic Voice Guy

Subtitle: The Children's Hour - Kids Public Radio

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Jon Bailey the Epic Voice Guy, Kids Crew, Katie Stone, Extinction Diaries

Contributor: Katie Stone Contact Contributor

Summary: This time on The Children's Hour we are joined by the Epic Voice Guy himself, Jon Bailey. Maybe his name isn't familiar but his voice has been heard in thousands of commercials, TV shows, video games, animations, toys, movies, and more. We'll learn how he came to his career, and what it takes to become a voice actor no matter your age.



Then we hear good news from the Extinction Diaries about a butterfly in the United Kingdom that's making a recovery from extinction.



Mixed with excellent music, much of which was performed by musicians who are themselves voice actors! This is an inspirational show that will have you laughing out loud with us!



© 2023 The Children's Hour Inc



Credits: Katie Stone, Producer

Mario Oliviera, Extinction Diaries

Jon Bailey, Contributor



Notes: Breaks can be added at exactly 20:00 and 40:00.



