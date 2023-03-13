13.3.23. The Canadian Electronic Top 10

Subtitle: Counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Sean Savage

Contributor: Amplified Radio Network

Summary: Released on Mondays and playable for the whole week, this 100% CANCON 58min show counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast along with some of your favorites from the past and new songs you should pay attention to. IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca

Credits: 2023 Sean Savage

Notes: The Canadian Electronic Top 10 counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast along with some of your favourites from the past and new songs you should pay attention to.



seansavage.ca

All Socials: @themixsessions



01. Somna, Sarah de Warren - Satellites

02. GAIA, AVIRA - Tuvan - AVIRA Remix

03. Aysanabee, DJ Shub, Dan General - We Were Here (DJ Shub Remix)

04. Sydney Blu - Ascend

05. Loud Luxury, Hook N Sling - Afterparty



CLASSIC CUT

06. Nick Holder - Erotic Illusions (Seductive Mix)



07. Crimsen, Jordan Arts - How To Love (Extended Mix)

08. DVBBS - After Hours



FRESHLY PRESSED

09. Delerium - Esque



10. Rêve - Hypersexual

11. deadmau5, Kaskade, Elderbrook, Kx5 - When I Talk



ONE TO WATCH

12. Demuir - In N Out 'Steady Strokes' (Dub Edit)



13. HNTR - Oh Please



