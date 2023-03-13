Released on Mondays and playable for the whole week, this 100% CANCON 58min show counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast along with some of your favorites from the past and new songs you should pay attention to. IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca
The Canadian Electronic Top 10 counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast along with some of your favourites from the past and new songs you should pay attention to.
01. Somna, Sarah de Warren - Satellites 02. GAIA, AVIRA - Tuvan - AVIRA Remix 03. Aysanabee, DJ Shub, Dan General - We Were Here (DJ Shub Remix) 04. Sydney Blu - Ascend 05. Loud Luxury, Hook N Sling - Afterparty
CLASSIC CUT 06. Nick Holder - Erotic Illusions (Seductive Mix)
07. Crimsen, Jordan Arts - How To Love (Extended Mix) 08. DVBBS - After Hours
FRESHLY PRESSED 09. Delerium - Esque
10. Rêve - Hypersexual 11. deadmau5, Kaskade, Elderbrook, Kx5 - When I Talk
ONE TO WATCH 12. Demuir - In N Out 'Steady Strokes' (Dub Edit)