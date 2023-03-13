Summary: After ten years of appealing, Kenya's Supreme Court has ruled that organizations with words like lesbian and gay in the title are allowed to register as NGOs. However same-sex sexual relations have been illegal since the British occupation. This win has set off a frightening backlash against already marginalized sexual minorities. Activist and advocate Esther Nalima gives a detailed portrait of the hazards for sexual minorities. She says people have a right to express their feelings but not when it harms others' rights, and that holy books don't only talk about sex they talk about love. Clips from the banned lesbian film Rafiki are included.