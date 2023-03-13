The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Supreme Court victory is both a win and a loss
Weekly Program
Esther Nelima is a legal officer and health advocate with the HIV & AIDS people Alliance of Kenya, and a practitioner of the Sex Rights Africa methodology for educating leaders and the public to be accountable for their attitudes around sexual health
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
After ten years of appealing, Kenya's Supreme Court has ruled that organizations with words like lesbian and gay in the title are allowed to register as NGOs. However same-sex sexual relations have been illegal since the British occupation. This win has set off a frightening backlash against already marginalized sexual minorities. Activist and advocate Esther Nalima gives a detailed portrait of the hazards for sexual minorities. She says people have a right to express their feelings but not when it harms others' rights, and that holy books don't only talk about sex they talk about love. Clips from the banned lesbian film Rafiki are included.
Interview by Diana Wanyonyi. Film clips are from the trailer for Rafiki, found on the Toronto International Film Festival website. WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden

00:28:50 1 March 13, 2023
Mombasa, Kenya and Denman Island BC Canada
