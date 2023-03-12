The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
A repressing of the best gnawa album I've ever heard; the sci-fi psychedelia of Mexico City's Monstruos Del Mañana; the rediscovery of Helen Nkume; world music from a Japanese perspective; new Afropop from Kimi Djabaté and Black AD; some post-Mas soca
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Club D'Elf | USA | Rope On Fire | Electric Moroccoland | Face Pelt | 2011
Maalem Mahmoud Gania | Morocco | Sadati Houma El Bouhala | Colours Of The Night | Hive Mind | 2023-2013

Milton Nascimento | Brazil | San Vicente | Clube Da Esquina | Odeon | 1972
Monstruos Del Mañana | México | Bwana Afya | Espejos | self-released | 2022
Nicola Conte & Spiritual Galaxy | Italy-Sweden-Finland-USA-South Africa-England UK-Ghana | Cosmic Peace | Let Your Light Shine On | MPS | 2018

Florence Adooni | Ghana | Mam Pe'ela Su'ure | Mam Pe'ela Su'ure / Naba Aferda - Single | Philophon | 2021
Lijadu Sisters | Nigeria | Orere-Elejigbo | Horizon Unlimited | Afrodisia | 1979
Helen Nkume | Nigeria | Music | And Her Young Timers Band | Dig This Way | 2023-1978

Ajate | Japan | Sowah | Alo | 180g | 2020
Minyo Crusaders | Japan | Aizu Bandaisan | Echoes Of Japan | Mais Um | 2019
of Tropique! | Japan | Guacharaca Moo | Buster Goes West | Electric Cowbell | 2023

Kimi Djabaté | Guiné-Bissau-Portugal | Kambem | Dindin | Cumbancha | 2023
Cheikh Lô | Burkina Faso-Sénégal | Kelle Magni | Lamp Fall | World Circuit | 2005
Kandy Guira | Burkina Faso-France-Canada | Africa (feat Jowee Omicil) | Nagtaba | Vlad Productions | 2021
Black AD | France | Mali | Ididja, Volume 1 & 2 | self-released | 2022

Scrunter | Trinidad & Tobago | She Want Me To Sing In She Party | Soca Baccanal | J.B.S. | 1986
Shadow | Trinidad & Tobago | Bass Man | Bass Man: 1974 Road March King | Straker's | 1974
Olatunji | Trinidad & Tobago | Engine Room | Engine Room - Single | De Red Boyz | 2022

Download Program Podcast
01:59:40 1 March 12, 2023
Richmond VA USA
  View Script
    
 01:59:40  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 