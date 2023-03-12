March 12, 2023: Buster goes west

Subtitle:

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators:

Contributor: Bill Lupoletti Contact Contributor

Summary: A repressing of the best gnawa album I've ever heard; the sci-fi psychedelia of Mexico City's Monstruos Del Mañana; the rediscovery of Helen Nkume; world music from a Japanese perspective; new Afropop from Kimi Djabaté and Black AD; some post-Mas soca

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Club D'Elf | USA | Rope On Fire | Electric Moroccoland | Face Pelt | 2011

Maalem Mahmoud Gania | Morocco | Sadati Houma El Bouhala | Colours Of The Night | Hive Mind | 2023-2013



Milton Nascimento | Brazil | San Vicente | Clube Da Esquina | Odeon | 1972

Monstruos Del Mañana | México | Bwana Afya | Espejos | self-released | 2022

Nicola Conte & Spiritual Galaxy | Italy-Sweden-Finland-USA-South Africa-England UK-Ghana | Cosmic Peace | Let Your Light Shine On | MPS | 2018



Florence Adooni | Ghana | Mam Pe'ela Su'ure | Mam Pe'ela Su'ure / Naba Aferda - Single | Philophon | 2021

Lijadu Sisters | Nigeria | Orere-Elejigbo | Horizon Unlimited | Afrodisia | 1979

Helen Nkume | Nigeria | Music | And Her Young Timers Band | Dig This Way | 2023-1978



Ajate | Japan | Sowah | Alo | 180g | 2020

Minyo Crusaders | Japan | Aizu Bandaisan | Echoes Of Japan | Mais Um | 2019

of Tropique! | Japan | Guacharaca Moo | Buster Goes West | Electric Cowbell | 2023



Kimi Djabaté | Guiné-Bissau-Portugal | Kambem | Dindin | Cumbancha | 2023

Cheikh Lô | Burkina Faso-Sénégal | Kelle Magni | Lamp Fall | World Circuit | 2005

Kandy Guira | Burkina Faso-France-Canada | Africa (feat Jowee Omicil) | Nagtaba | Vlad Productions | 2021

Black AD | France | Mali | Ididja, Volume 1 & 2 | self-released | 2022



Scrunter | Trinidad & Tobago | She Want Me To Sing In She Party | Soca Baccanal | J.B.S. | 1986

Shadow | Trinidad & Tobago | Bass Man | Bass Man: 1974 Road March King | Straker's | 1974

Olatunji | Trinidad & Tobago | Engine Room | Engine Room - Single | De Red Boyz | 2022



