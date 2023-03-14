The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ Radio Magazine for the wk of 03-13-23
Weekly Program
Jon Stewart, Nathan Dahm; RuPaul Charles; voices from the Sydney World Pride closed-to-traffic Oxford Street Party (including local MP Alex Greenwich) and from the historic Harbour Bridge Pride Walk.
 Lucia Chappelle
Sydney World Pride parties on Oxford Street and Bridges the Harbour; Uganda lawmakers consider criminalizing coming out, 24 Burundians face homosexuality charges, Israel's top court recognizes queer couples' Utah civil marriages, Japan's opposition party pushes a marriage equality bill, Michigan adds LGBTQ people to its anti-bias laws, Alaskan queer protections are being melted, and Jon Stewart and RuPaul Charles skewer anti-drag bullies.
Those stories and more this week when you choose "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. "NewsWrap" reported this week by Elena Botkin-Levy & Joe Boehnlein, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Barry McKay. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Pet Shop Boys; Charli XCX, Jessica Mauboy.
00:28:59 1 March 14, 2023
Los Angeles, CA USA
