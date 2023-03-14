Sydney World Pride parties on Oxford Street and Bridges the Harbour; Uganda lawmakers consider criminalizing coming out, 24 Burundians face homosexuality charges, Israel's top court recognizes queer couples' Utah civil marriages, Japan's opposition party pushes a marriage equality bill, Michigan adds LGBTQ people to its anti-bias laws, Alaskan queer protections are being melted, and Jon Stewart and RuPaul Charles skewer anti-drag bullies. Those stories and more this week when you choose "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. "NewsWrap" reported this week by Elena Botkin-Levy & Joe Boehnlein, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Barry McKay. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Pet Shop Boys; Charli XCX, Jessica Mauboy.
* * * * * P L E A S E ! * * * * * Now more than ever, your financial support of our charitable nonprofit will help keep us in ears around the world — and keep us coming to YOUR station! (we’ll acknowledge your 3-digits-or-more gift on the air if you wish.) By check: Overnight Productions, (Inc.) / This Way Out P.O. Box 1065, Los Angeles, CA 90078 USA Online: This Way Out DONATE [www.thiswayout.org] Thank you! Know anyone with a car to donate? https://careasy.org/nonprofit/this-way-out Thanks again!