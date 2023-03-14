Notes: Artist - Title Year

Etta James - That's All 1955

Tibby Edwards - C'est Si Tout 1955

Eric Donaldson - Cherry Oh Baby 1971

The Spirits Of Rhythm - Underneath The Harlem Moon 1932

Lil Green - Let's Be Friends 1941

Oscar's Chicago Swingers & Lovin' Sam Theard - New Rubbin' On the Darned Old Thing 1936

Light Crust Doughboys - Bear Creek Hop 1941

The "5" Royales - Women About To Make Me Go Crazy 1955

The Zion Travellers - Two Little Fishes 1956

Jimmy Liggins And His Drops Of Joy - Down & Out Blues 1951

The Swallows - Beside You 1952

Merle Travis - Lawdy, What A Gal 1947

Lizzie Miles - He's Red Hot To Me 1929

Chuck Guillory and His Rhythm Boys - Teiyut Two Step 1950

Goree Carter - She's My Best Bet 1949

Dinah Washington - Trouble In Mind 1952

Big Bill Broonzy - Truckin' Little Woman 1938

Luke McDaniel - I Can't Go 1953

The Royals Hank Ballard & The Midnighters - Sexy Ways 1954

Buddy Johnson - Small Taste 1959