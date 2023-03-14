The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Etta James says That's All and Tibby Edwards says C'es Si Tout but that's just the begining of Backbeat this week. Sam Theard (pictured) sings about a washboard, The Light Crust Doughboys get me dancing the Bear Creek Hop while Goree Carter gives us some blisterin' 1940s rock 'n' roll guitar.
Artist - Title Year
Etta James - That's All 1955
Tibby Edwards - C'est Si Tout 1955
Eric Donaldson - Cherry Oh Baby 1971
The Spirits Of Rhythm - Underneath The Harlem Moon 1932
Lil Green - Let's Be Friends 1941
Oscar's Chicago Swingers & Lovin' Sam Theard - New Rubbin' On the Darned Old Thing 1936
Light Crust Doughboys - Bear Creek Hop 1941
The "5" Royales - Women About To Make Me Go Crazy 1955
The Zion Travellers - Two Little Fishes 1956
Jimmy Liggins And His Drops Of Joy - Down & Out Blues 1951
The Swallows - Beside You 1952
Merle Travis - Lawdy, What A Gal 1947
Lizzie Miles - He's Red Hot To Me 1929
Chuck Guillory and His Rhythm Boys - Teiyut Two Step 1950
Goree Carter - She's My Best Bet 1949
Dinah Washington - Trouble In Mind 1952
Big Bill Broonzy - Truckin' Little Woman 1938
Luke McDaniel - I Can't Go 1953
The Royals Hank Ballard & The Midnighters - Sexy Ways 1954
Buddy Johnson - Small Taste 1959

00:58:00 1 March 14, 2023
