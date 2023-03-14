Etta James says That's All and Tibby Edwards says C'es Si Tout but that's just the begining of Backbeat this week. Sam Theard (pictured) sings about a washboard, The Light Crust Doughboys get me dancing the Bear Creek Hop while Goree Carter gives us some blisterin' 1940s rock 'n' roll guitar.
Artist - Title Year Etta James - That's All 1955 Tibby Edwards - C'est Si Tout 1955 Eric Donaldson - Cherry Oh Baby 1971 The Spirits Of Rhythm - Underneath The Harlem Moon 1932 Lil Green - Let's Be Friends 1941 Oscar's Chicago Swingers & Lovin' Sam Theard - New Rubbin' On the Darned Old Thing 1936 Light Crust Doughboys - Bear Creek Hop 1941 The "5" Royales - Women About To Make Me Go Crazy 1955 The Zion Travellers - Two Little Fishes 1956 Jimmy Liggins And His Drops Of Joy - Down & Out Blues 1951 The Swallows - Beside You 1952 Merle Travis - Lawdy, What A Gal 1947 Lizzie Miles - He's Red Hot To Me 1929 Chuck Guillory and His Rhythm Boys - Teiyut Two Step 1950 Goree Carter - She's My Best Bet 1949 Dinah Washington - Trouble In Mind 1952 Big Bill Broonzy - Truckin' Little Woman 1938 Luke McDaniel - I Can't Go 1953 The Royals Hank Ballard & The Midnighters - Sexy Ways 1954 Buddy Johnson - Small Taste 1959