Summary: The Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia have resumed diplomatic relations and committed themselves to a process that may bring some peace and stability to West Asia. Notably, the key role of mediator was played by China. The U.S. seems somewhat shocked; the same with Israel. And Western media has reacted with confusion. The multi-polar world continues on its way. Remember China offered a plan for peace to Russia and Ukraine. And what has NATO offered?



Zafar also provides a clear account of the present crisis in Pakistan, where Imran Khan is waging a struggle for elections and the return of the country to a democratic path free of Western influence.