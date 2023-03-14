The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Sachu Constantine + Oli Mittermeier
This week on Sea Change Radio, we dig into the archives and hear first from Sachu Constantine, the Executive Director of Vote Solar, a policy advocacy organization committed to expanding access to affordable solar energy. Constantine provides an update on net metering legislation in California, gives us a glimpse into what’s happening in the community solar space, and looks at hurdles to solar that the Trump Administration mounted. Then, we speak with Oli Mittermeier, the CEO and Co-founder of CIT Clinics to get a glimpse of his company’s innovative approach to ketamine treatment for depression, bipolar, and PTSD.

Track: The Mac
Artist: Cadillac Jones
Album: The Big Takedown
Label: ATF Records
Year: 2005

Track: Sunshine
Artist: Jonathan Edwards
Album: Jonathan Edwards
Label: Atco
Year: 1971

Track: Let The Sun Shine In
Artist: Milk & Sugar
Album: N/A
Label: N/A
Year: 2003

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 March 14, 2023
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 