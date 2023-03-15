The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
International Women's Day, We Don't Have to Live this Way, with Annie Day; Bob Avakian, Unleash the Fury of Women; Joe Veale, Opposing the US Proxy War in Ukraine
Weekly Program
Annie Day (RevCom, organizing for International Women's Day); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party); Joe Veale (the RevComs)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
International Women's Day 2023: Unleash the Fury of Women as a Mighty Force for Revolution! Capitalism and Patriarchy — You Can't End One Without Ending the Other. Abortion On Demand and Without Apology. Forced Motherhood Is Female Enslavement. Annie Day, we don't have to live this way. Bob Avakian, oppression of women, part of the system of capitalism-imperialism. Joe Veale, the danger of the continually escalating US Proxy War in Ukraine, the madness of Sean Penn & other pro-US war mongers.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Gary Baca, Engineer
Broadcast ready with a break at 27:26 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions. 

TMSS-230315 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 March 15, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 