Summary: In this week's special weekend episode, Sue Maki (formerly Pullen) drops by the shop to give us an update on the housing market, interest rate expectations and what she's been doing since we last had her on! We also look at the Silicon Valley Bank collapse and for some reason, a little ancient history digression...



About Sue:

Sue is an expert at finding mortgage solutions for her customers. She has over 15 years of lending experience and over 25 years of construction experience. She educates her customers with the available financing options and assists them in securing the right mortgage loan to fit their individual needs and financial goals. Sue is dedicated to helping families become homeowners, as she keeps them continually informed throughout the mortgage loan process.



Sue's MLS number is 206048 and Fairway Independant Mortgage's MLS number is 2289.

