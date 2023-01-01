The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
2 Bulls in a China Shop Interview
Interview
Kyle Hedman, Andie Kramer
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
Andie Kramer, founder of AsKramer Law visits the shop this week to talk about Crypto! Listen along as we discuss the shifting crypto tax landscape and things to keep in mind when filing this year's returns, as well as the political fallout from the FTX collapse.

About Andie:
A business leader and lawyer, Andrea (Andie) S. Kramer is a global authority on tax, regulation, and governance. Leaders of fast-moving companies making high-stakes decisions seek her advice on a broad range of matters including digital and emerging asset classes. The National Law Journal named her one of the 50 Most Influential Women Lawyers in America citing her “demonstrated power to change the legal landscape, shape public affairs, launch industries, and do big things.”

Andie combines wisdom, candor, and pragmatism to anticipate the challenges her clients face in making strategic decisions. Her prolific writing includes an authoritative treatise on financial products, and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) recognizes her as a tax expert witness.

A well-known leader in diversity, equity, and inclusion, Andie is a Forbes.com contributor and author of three books on gender equality in the workplace, including the forthcoming Beyond Bias: The PATH to End Gender Inequality at Work. For 30 years, she has helped organizations become more diverse, equitable, and inclusive, thriving as a result.

In January 2023, Andie launched her boutique law firm, ASKramer Law, where she advises clients on complex, high-stakes transactions and all aspects of ESG.
2BullsinaChinaShop.com
https://askramerlaw.com/

