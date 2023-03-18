The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Reclaim that chill hour you lost ​to ​Daylight Saving Time. Refresh with new music from Zimbabwe's Mookomba, Captain Planet, Tau & The Drones Of Praise plus a cozy mix of stress-reduction from World Beat Canada!

Mokoomba - Nzara Hapana
Captain Planet & Jimena Angel - Pambele
Los Duendes - Carnito CANCON
Eccodek - How We Dream (King Infinity Remix) CANCON
Nikitch & Mart One - Jowa
2 Cellos - Smells Like Teen Spirit INST
Carlangas - Cae La Noche (feat. Manu Chao)
Sola Rosa - The Ace Of Space INST
Anggun - Valparalso
Eight Thousand Birds - Talk Around CANCON
Tau & The Drones Of Praise - The Sixth Sun
Brooklyn Funk Essentials - Rollin' (Love Will Be Here)
Wesli - Peze Cafe CANCON

59:22
Calcopyrite Communications
World Beat Canada Radio March 18 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:22 1 March 14, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:22  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 