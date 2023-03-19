Today's Celtic is more than fiddly-dee decent. It's rich, relevant and reflective. Debuts off the top from Firkin and Doolin'! Join Patricia Fraser each week for Celt In A Twist.
Firkin - The Boys Are On The Loose Doolin' - SAmour Sorcier Bod'haktan - La Bouteille est Agreable CANCON Enter The Haggis - Swallowed By A Whale CANCON Barleyjuice - Mollys Girls Bog Bodies - I Caught Her Eye House Of Hamill - The Bully Of Skidmore Town Soulsha - What A Day INST Young Dubliners - Abhainn Mor INST Dervish w/ Kate Rusby - Down By The Sally Gardens The Real McKenzies - Swansea Town (feat. Brenna Red) CANCON Shooglenifty - Maggie Ann Of Clachnabrochan Fiamma Fumana - Prendi L'Onda Snuff Box - Reels INST