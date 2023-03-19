Notes: Firkin - The Boys Are On The Loose

Doolin' - SAmour Sorcier

Bod'haktan - La Bouteille est Agreable CANCON

Enter The Haggis - Swallowed By A Whale CANCON

Barleyjuice - Mollys Girls

Bog Bodies - I Caught Her Eye

House Of Hamill - The Bully Of Skidmore Town

Soulsha - What A Day INST

Young Dubliners - Abhainn Mor INST

Dervish w/ Kate Rusby - Down By The Sally Gardens

The Real McKenzies - Swansea Town (feat. Brenna Red) CANCON

Shooglenifty - Maggie Ann Of Clachnabrochan

Fiamma Fumana - Prendi L'Onda

Snuff Box - Reels INST



59:37