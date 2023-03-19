The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Today's Celtic is more than fiddly-dee decent. It's rich, relevant and reflective. Debuts off the top from Firkin and Doolin'! Join Patricia Fraser each week for Celt In A Twist.
Calcopyrite Communications
Firkin - The Boys Are On The Loose
Doolin' - SAmour Sorcier
Bod'haktan - La Bouteille est Agreable CANCON
Enter The Haggis - Swallowed By A Whale CANCON
Barleyjuice - Mollys Girls
Bog Bodies - I Caught Her Eye
House Of Hamill - The Bully Of Skidmore Town
Soulsha - What A Day INST
Young Dubliners - Abhainn Mor INST
Dervish w/ Kate Rusby - Down By The Sally Gardens
The Real McKenzies - Swansea Town (feat. Brenna Red) CANCON
Shooglenifty - Maggie Ann Of Clachnabrochan
Fiamma Fumana - Prendi L'Onda
Snuff Box - Reels INST

59:37

Celt In A Twist March 19 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:37 1 March 14, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
