Credits: Today tune in a pop song from Lee Perry, and radio art works from Dieter Kovai and Kui Dong. "Einmal Rckkopplung und retour," or Once feedback and back, is a reflexive radio piece from Dieter Kovai originally broadcast on ORF in 2005, composed of a series of feedback-related compositions by Dieter Kovai. Interspersed with German-language question-and-answer segments between the artist and a distorted, computer-generated voice, Kovai considers the topic of feedback in broad strokes, from the invention of regenerative circuits in 1913"an important milestone in the development of radio"to feedbacks use as a design principle by musicians like Jimi Hendrix. Particularly, Kovai muses on the history of positive feedback, a phenomenon that seven different inventors in the United States and Europe claimed to have discovered independently, resulting in a patent battle. The topic is close to the artists heart: Kovais grandfather had worked as an assistant for Alexander Meissner, an Austrian engineer who had observed the principle separate from its official originator Edwin Armstrong. Additionally, Kovai considers himself a conscientious copyright-objector, both appropriating copyrighted material in his music and encouraging his work to be shared freely, making his focus on the historical episode particularly rich. Between the dialogic interludes, the sonic matter of the piece is often harsh and repetitive, composed with a system utilizing a shortwave radio, an Internet streaming server, and patches on the visual programming language Max/MSP. The result manipulates appropriated collaged sound and digital feedback, at times resembling 1990s computer speaker interference or a poorly-grounded amplifier. - Introduced by Wave Farm Radio Art Fellow 2022-2023, Tyler Maxin. Then tune in "Flying Apples" by Kui Dong. An algorithmic composition that takes the listener into the colorful, playful, and fantastic realm of an unfinished childhood dream. Programmed in Small-talk language, using extremely nested patterns based on a repeated three-note motive, the work was completed on newly developed software operating on a Mac workstation at the Computer Center of Research in Music and Acoustic, Stanford University.