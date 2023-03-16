Welcome to "The Radio Art Hour," a show where art is not just on the radio, but is the radio. "The Radio Art Hour" draws from the Wave Farm Broadcast Radio Art Archive, an online resource that aims to identify, coalesce, and celebrate historical and contemporary international radio artworks made by artists around the world, created specifically for terrestrial AM/FM broadcast, whether it be via commercial, public, community, or independent transmission. Come on a journey with us as radio artists explore broadcast radio space through poetic resuscitations and playful celebrations/subversions of the complex relationship between senders and receivers in this hour of radio about radio as an art form. "The Radio Art Hour" features introductions from Philip Grant and Tom Roe, and from Wave Farm Radio Art Fellows Karen Werner, Andy Stuhl, Jess Speer, and Jos Alejandro Rivera. The Conet Project's recordings of numbers radio stations serve as interstitial sounds. Go to wavefarm.org for more information about "The Radio Art Hour" and Wave Farm's Radio Art Archive.
Today tune in a pop song from Lee Perry, and radio art works from Dieter Kovai and Kui Dong. "Einmal Rckkopplung und retour," or Once feedback and back, is a reflexive radio piece from Dieter Kovai originally broadcast on ORF in 2005, composed of a series of feedback-related compositions by Dieter Kovai. Interspersed with German-language question-and-answer segments between the artist and a distorted, computer-generated voice, Kovai considers the topic of feedback in broad strokes, from the invention of regenerative circuits in 1913"an important milestone in the development of radio"to feedbacks use as a design principle by musicians like Jimi Hendrix. Particularly, Kovai muses on the history of positive feedback, a phenomenon that seven different inventors in the United States and Europe claimed to have discovered independently, resulting in a patent battle. The topic is close to the artists heart: Kovais grandfather had worked as an assistant for Alexander Meissner, an Austrian engineer who had observed the principle separate from its official originator Edwin Armstrong. Additionally, Kovai considers himself a conscientious copyright-objector, both appropriating copyrighted material in his music and encouraging his work to be shared freely, making his focus on the historical episode particularly rich. Between the dialogic interludes, the sonic matter of the piece is often harsh and repetitive, composed with a system utilizing a shortwave radio, an Internet streaming server, and patches on the visual programming language Max/MSP. The result manipulates appropriated collaged sound and digital feedback, at times resembling 1990s computer speaker interference or a poorly-grounded amplifier. - Introduced by Wave Farm Radio Art Fellow 2022-2023, Tyler Maxin. Then tune in "Flying Apples" by Kui Dong. An algorithmic composition that takes the listener into the colorful, playful, and fantastic realm of an unfinished childhood dream. Programmed in Small-talk language, using extremely nested patterns based on a repeated three-note motive, the work was completed on newly developed software operating on a Mac workstation at the Computer Center of Research in Music and Acoustic, Stanford University.
Wave Farm is a non-profit arts organization driven by experimentation with broadcast media and the airwaves. A pioneer of the Transmission Arts genre, Wave Farm programs provide access to transmission technologies and support artists and organizations that engage with media as an art form. Major activities include the Wave Farm Artist Residency Program; Transmission Art Archive; WGXC 90.7-FM: Radio for Open Ears, a creative community radio station based in New Yorks Upper Hudson Valley; a Fiscal Sponsorship program; and the Media Arts Assistance Fund in partnership with NYSCA Electronic Media/Film. EVERGREEN EPISODE 111.
