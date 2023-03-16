The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Situation Fluxus
A weekly one-hour program focused on jazz and improvised music, news, radio, conversations, and more.
Weekly Program
Hosted and produced by Cheryl K.
 Wave Farm/WGXC 90.7-FM  Contact Contributor
In this hour, a conversation with Melbourne, Australia-based bass guitarist and composer
Christopher Hale. His new release on Earshift Music Records is titled Ritual Diamonds featuring
Korean drummer Minyoung Woo.

PLAYLIST
ARTIST/SONG/TITLE/LABEL
Hailey Brinnel/Walk Between Raindrops/ Beautiful Tomorrow/Outside in Music [3:18]
Eric Lilley Trio/About Face/Three/Twin Goat Music [5:34]
Jane Bunnett & Maqueque/Jump Monk/Playing with Fire/Linus Entertainment [2:51]
[excerpt] Christopher Hale/Flamenco/Ritual Diamonds/Earshift Music [6:36]
[excerpt] Christopher Hale/Chil chae (for Kim Juhong)/Ritual Diamonds/Earshift Music [6:21]
[excerpt] Christopher Hale/Minor Diamonds/Ritual Diamonds/Earshift Music [6:30]
The Kaleidoscope Quintet/There is No Greater Love/Dancing on the Edge/Dot Time [8:08]
[SINGLE] Brandee Younger/Youre a Girl for One Man Only/Brand New Life/Impulse! [3:58]
Christopher Hall Download Program Podcast
00:58:09 1 March 16, 2023
Produced for Wave Farm in the Hudson Valley in New York.
