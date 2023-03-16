Christopher Hall

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Hosted and produced by Cheryl K.

Summary: A weekly one-hour program focused on jazz and improvised music, news, radio, conversations, and more. Tune in for new releases, news about the people, eco-systems, history, and culture of jazz and improvised music. Hosted by Cheryl K., host of "The Jazz Disturbance" every Sunday on WGXC-FM.

Credits: In this hour, a conversation with Melbourne, Australia-based bass guitarist and composer

Christopher Hale. His new release on Earshift Music Records is titled Ritual Diamonds featuring

Korean drummer Minyoung Woo.



PLAYLIST

ARTIST/SONG/TITLE/LABEL

Hailey Brinnel/Walk Between Raindrops/ Beautiful Tomorrow/Outside in Music [3:18]

Eric Lilley Trio/About Face/Three/Twin Goat Music [5:34]

Jane Bunnett & Maqueque/Jump Monk/Playing with Fire/Linus Entertainment [2:51]

[excerpt] Christopher Hale/Flamenco/Ritual Diamonds/Earshift Music [6:36]

[excerpt] Christopher Hale/Chil chae (for Kim Juhong)/Ritual Diamonds/Earshift Music [6:21]

[excerpt] Christopher Hale/Minor Diamonds/Ritual Diamonds/Earshift Music [6:30]

The Kaleidoscope Quintet/There is No Greater Love/Dancing on the Edge/Dot Time [8:08]

[SINGLE] Brandee Younger/Youre a Girl for One Man Only/Brand New Life/Impulse! [3:58]

