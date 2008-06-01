Summary: This Week in Palestine for years has illuminated the efforts of the Israeli Lobby and the Jewish establishment to quell efforts of educators and student groups who give visibility to the Palestinian narrative, or challenge Israel’s military occupation, or even dare to explore the dimensions of the Israeli/Palestinian conflict. We continue that focus today.



One of the flash points of the conflict is the promotion by Palestinian civil society of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions Movement BDS, a nonviolent, constitutionally protected action that is attacked by the Jewish establishment for being “antisemitic.” That attack also includes filing lawsuits in an attempt to stem the growing tide of activism on campuses throughout the US.



Mondoweiss News Service recently reported that a DC court has dismissed a lawsuit that targeted academics over their support of the BDS movement that had been in the court system for over nine years. Hopefully, that ruling will deter pro-Israel outfits with no means of winning a debate, beyond harassment and defamation, from trying to impoverish those of us committed to the wellbeing of the Palestinian people. This ruling should send a clear message to those trying to silence advocates speaking out against Israel’s human rights abuses: boycotts are legally protected, and attempts to stifle such advocacy through the misuse of courts will not be tolerated. These lawsuits will face strong opposition that will only grow the movement for justice and freedom in Palestine. The Center for Constitutional Rights represented the defendants in the case.



In December 2013, the American Studies Association (ASA) voted on a resolution honoring Palestinian civil society’s call for a boycott of Israeli academic institutions. Over 66% of members endorsed the measure. The ASA’s endorsement of a boycott is warranted given U.S. military and other support for Israel; Israel’s violation of international law and UN resolutions; the documented impact of the Israeli occupation on Palestinian scholars and students; the extent to which Israeli institutions of higher education are a party to state policies that violate human rights.



The pro-Israel Louis Brandeis Center sued the ASA in 2016 on behalf of four members who opposed the resolution. The case was dismissed in 2019, but somehow remains alive. One of the defendants was Dr. Steven Salaita, the Palestinian rights advocate who was unlawfully fired from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign over tweets attacking Israel’s 2014 assault on Gaza. Salaita said, “I welcome the judge’s decision to dismiss this long-running lawsuit as a waste of time and money. I am happy to finally be freed of this burden and hope that the ruling will deter pro-Israel outfits with no means of winning a debate beyond harassment and defamation from trying to impoverish those of us committed to the wellbeing of the Palestinian people.”



In recent years a number of academic organizations and campus groups have endorsed the BDS movement, often leading to backlash from pro-Israel organizations. State authorities in New York recently opened a probe into the City University of New York (CUNY). The complaint that sparked the investigation alleges that Zionist and Jewish students are being discriminated against because the faculty at CUNY Law School unanimously voted to endorse BDS.



And so The Beat goes on.



In our feature presentation we pick up on that beat by focusing on the assault by the Israeli lobby on the scholarship of a professor at George Washington University. Unfortunately her story is not unique, it follows a devastating number of assaults on faculty and students who dare tell the truth, whose scholarship explodes the myths of the Israeli narrative, and whose activism promotes the movement for Palestinian rights.



In an Electronic Intifada podcast, Nora Barrows-Friedman speaks to Lara Sheehi, assistant professor of clinical psychology at George Washington University in Washington DC, who has been at the center of recent Israel lobby attacks. Last fall, she invited a Palestinian with Israeli citizenship, who is also a professor at Hebrew University of Jerusalem, to speak at a lunch event about mental and public health initiatives. Following the invitation, anti-Palestinian students took over Sheehi’s class and made a series of racist statements.



StandWithUs, a right-wing Israel lobby group notorious for its harassment and targeting of students and scholars who support Palestinian rights, stepped up the smear campaign by filing a complaint to the US Department of Education in January. The lobby group claimed that first-year Jewish and Israeli students in the professional psychology program at George Washington University experienced “antisemitic discrimination and retaliation,” and accused Sheehi of “antisemitism.”



Professor Sheehi is joined by her lawyer, Abed Ayoub, executive director of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, to talk about how she is resisting the smear campaign and collusion by her university.