Sonic Café that’s Modest Mouse from 2009 so hey what’s goin’ on? I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 330. The Sonic Café unexpectedly lost a fan of the program, and a personal friend of mine for more years than I can remember. His name was Michael Leidel, and he hailed from Muscatine, Iowa. He was a mainframe programmer for John Deere, an artist, musician, a warm hearted wonderful guy, who also boasted a vinyl collection that would make any vinyl enthusiast amazed. He was an original and I will truly miss him. This One’s For Mike. This time the Sonic Café presents an eclectic mix plucked from the last 50 years. Listen for 2021 music from Lindsey Buckingham, and a great tune by the late Joe Cocker. We’ll also hear from Gov’t Mule, Future Islands, Lou Reed, Alex Clare and many more. Then comedian John Mulaney stops by to tell us about that time he took Pete Davidson to a Steely Dan concert at the Beacon. All that and more as we tee up this one for my buddy Mike. Here’s one of Mike’s favorites. From 1971 Yours Is No Disgrace. This is Yes and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: History Sticks To Your Feet Artist: Modest Mouse LP: No One's First, And You're Next [EP] Yr: 2009 Song 2: Yours Is No Disgrace Artist: Yes LP: The Yes Album Yr: 1971 Song 3: Power Down Artist: Lindsey Buckingham LP: Lindsey Buckingham Yr: 2021 Song 4: Feeling Alright Artist: Joe Cocker LP: Joe Cocker's Greatest Hits Yr. 1977 Song 5: Whisper In Your Soul Artist: Gov't Mule LP: Shout! [Disc 1] Yr: 2013 Song 6: Hit The Coast Artist: Future Islands LP: As Long As You Are Yr: 2020 Song 7: Took Pete Davidson to a Steely Dan Concert Artist: John Mulaney LP: The Tonight Show Year: 2018 Song 8: Pretzel Logic Artist: Steely Dan LP: Pretzel Logic Yr: 1974 Song 9: Stackin' Bones Artist: Billy F Gibbons Feat. Larkin Poe LP: Hardware Yr: 2021 Song 10: Ooohhh Baby Artist: Lou Reed LP: Coney Island Baby Yr: 1976 Song 11: Unconditional Artist: Alex Clare LP: Three Hearts Yr: 2014 Song 12: Hanover Camera Artist: The Hold Steady LP: Open Door Policy Yr: 2021 Song 13: Fifty Years Artist: Bill Frisell LP: Blues Dream Yr: 2001
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
