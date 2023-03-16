The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
This One’s For Mike
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
Sonic Café that’s Modest Mouse from 2009 so hey what’s goin’ on? I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 330. The Sonic Café unexpectedly lost a fan of the program, and a personal friend of mine for more years than I can remember. His name was Michael Leidel, and he hailed from Muscatine, Iowa. He was a mainframe programmer for John Deere, an artist, musician, a warm hearted wonderful guy, who also boasted a vinyl collection that would make any vinyl enthusiast amazed. He was an original and I will truly miss him. This One’s For Mike. This time the Sonic Café presents an eclectic mix plucked from the last 50 years. Listen for 2021 music from Lindsey Buckingham, and a great tune by the late Joe Cocker. We’ll also hear from Gov’t Mule, Future Islands, Lou Reed, Alex Clare and many more. Then comedian John Mulaney stops by to tell us about that time he took Pete Davidson to a Steely Dan concert at the Beacon. All that and more as we tee up this one for my buddy Mike. Here’s one of Mike’s favorites. From 1971 Yours Is No Disgrace. This is Yes and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: History Sticks To Your Feet
Artist: Modest Mouse
LP: No One's First, And You're Next [EP]
Yr: 2009
Song 2: Yours Is No Disgrace
Artist: Yes
LP: The Yes Album
Yr: 1971
Song 3: Power Down
Artist: Lindsey Buckingham
LP: Lindsey Buckingham
Yr: 2021
Song 4: Feeling Alright
Artist: Joe Cocker
LP: Joe Cocker's Greatest Hits
Yr. 1977
Song 5: Whisper In Your Soul
Artist: Gov't Mule
LP: Shout! [Disc 1]
Yr: 2013
Song 6: Hit The Coast
Artist: Future Islands
LP: As Long As You Are
Yr: 2020
Song 7: Took Pete Davidson to a Steely Dan Concert
Artist: John Mulaney
LP: The Tonight Show
Year: 2018
Song 8: Pretzel Logic
Artist: Steely Dan
LP: Pretzel Logic
Yr: 1974
Song 9: Stackin' Bones
Artist: Billy F Gibbons Feat. Larkin Poe
LP: Hardware
Yr: 2021
Song 10: Ooohhh Baby
Artist: Lou Reed
LP: Coney Island Baby
Yr: 1976
Song 11: Unconditional
Artist: Alex Clare
LP: Three Hearts
Yr: 2014
Song 12: Hanover Camera
Artist: The Hold Steady
LP: Open Door Policy
Yr: 2021
Song 13: Fifty Years
Artist: Bill Frisell
LP: Blues Dream
Yr: 2001
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 March 16, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 