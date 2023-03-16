Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr230317.mp3 (29:00)



From FRANCE 24-- The top story in the French press on Monday was the nuclear energy future in France. European states are rearming on a big scale, with arms imports doubling last year. A correspondent in China discusses the call for banning TikTok in much of the western world. A live report from London about the multitude of strikes slowing down activity in the UK.



From JAPAN- The US and South Korea are staging continuous large scale drills, called Freedom Shield, on the Korean peninsula. The UK is expanding its presence in asian waters. Australia, the UK and the US met to discuss the fleet of nuclear submarines to be built for Australia. The US and the Philippines began a series of military exercises. Japanese self defense forces took part in an exercise with the French navy in the Indian Ocean. In Pakistan police met with stiff resistance while attempting to arrest the former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The inflation rate in Argentina has increased to 100% over the past year. The alleged collision between a US drone and a Russian jet- Russia criticized the US for flying the surveillance drone near Crimea which they declared off-limits.



From RADIO HAVANA CUBA- The US remains the worlds top weapons exporter with a 40 % global share. US forces, operating illegally in Syria, transferred a new group of Daesh fighters to a base in the northeast of the country. Then a Viewpoint on the US continuing to seek Latin American resources, most recently lithium from Bolivia.



Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml



PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)



Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"The most basic activism we can have in our lives is to live consciously in a nation living in fantasies."

--bell hooks



Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net