Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 384
Weekly Program
Michael Welch, John Ryan, Marianne Cerilli, Glen Michalchuk
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
This week, on the Global Research News Hour, we discuss the article written by a Global Research contributor in the Winnipeg paper called Ethnorama News which was raised by at least one member of the public and led to the end of sponsorship by two representatives of the left leaning NDP: Leah Gazan and Daniel Blaikie. In our first half hour we speak to the author of the article, Dr John Ryan, about the factual content on which it was based and the problems from his point of view with the NDP for appearing to coerce the two individuals to wash their hands of the magazine based on one article.
Then we speak with Ethnorama editorial collective members Marianne Cerilli and Glen Michalchuk about their defense of the article and their critical view of US-NATO’s role in the war. And also of the fund-raising event scheduled for the 31st of March.
interviews by Michael Welch

Download Program Podcast
00:59:05 1 March 17, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:59:05  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
 