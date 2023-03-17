Notes: Something discovered

Co hosts : Good ol Boy Harmeet, Good ol Boy Justin, Made Man Brent, Made Man Bob

SIPS – On this episode we discuss Hardins Creek, BBCO Discovery and Fusion. Some new blends from Beam and some departing blends from Bardstown Bourbon Company. It’s a precarious moment when a distiller/blender switch over from sourced to their own distillate. We will be discussing this whiskey and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best:



Hardins Creek – Release #1 Jacobs Well 4 SIPS

Hardins Creek – Release #2 Colonel James B. Beam 3 SIPS

Bardstown Bourbon Co Discovery #7 3 SIPS

Bardstown Bourbon Co Discovery #8 3 SIPS

Bardstown Bourbon Co Discovery #9 3 SIPS

Bardstown Bourbon Co Fusion #7 3 SIPS

Bardstown Bourbon Co Fusion #8 3 SIPS

Bardstown Bourbon Co Fusion #9 3 SIPS



