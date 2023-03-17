SIPS – On this episode we discuss Hardins Creek, BBCO Discovery and Fusion. Some new blends from Beam and some departing blends from Bardstown Bourbon Company. It’s a precarious moment when a distiller/blender switch over from sourced to their own distillate.
Credits: TITLE: Maxwell Swing PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI) PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI) COURTESY OF: AudioSparx
TITLE: Flapperjack PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI) PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI) COURTESY OF: AudioSparx
TITLE: Back Roads PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions Advertising sales: Global, True Native Media Solutions, PodBean Content hosting services: Audioport, Earshot, Radio4All, PodBean, Soundcloud
Co hosts : Good ol Boy Harmeet, Good ol Boy Justin, Made Man Brent, Made Man Bob SIPS – On this episode we discuss Hardins Creek, BBCO Discovery and Fusion. Some new blends from Beam and some departing blends from Bardstown Bourbon Company. It’s a precarious moment when a distiller/blender switch over from sourced to their own distillate. We will be discussing this whiskey and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best:
Hardins Creek – Release #1 Jacobs Well 4 SIPS Hardins Creek – Release #2 Colonel James B. Beam 3 SIPS Bardstown Bourbon Co Discovery #7 3 SIPS Bardstown Bourbon Co Discovery #8 3 SIPS Bardstown Bourbon Co Discovery #9 3 SIPS Bardstown Bourbon Co Fusion #7 3 SIPS Bardstown Bourbon Co Fusion #8 3 SIPS Bardstown Bourbon Co Fusion #9 3 SIPS
info@sipssudsandsmokes.com TW- @sipssudssmokes IG/FB - @sipssudsandsmokes Sips, Suds, & Smokes® is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf. Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast. Enjoying that cool Outro Music, it’s from Woods & Whitehead – Back Roads Download your copy here: https://amzn.to/2Xblorc The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, “Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes”