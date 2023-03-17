The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sips, Suds, & Smokes
Whiskey from Beam and Bardstown Bourbon Company
Weekly Program
 One Tan Hand Productions  Contact Contributor
SIPS – On this episode we discuss Hardins Creek, BBCO Discovery and Fusion. Some new blends from Beam and some departing blends from Bardstown Bourbon Company. It’s a precarious moment when a distiller/blender switch over from sourced to their own distillate.
Something discovered
@btownbourbon @HardinsCreek#whiskey #bourbon #podcast #radioshow #host

Co hosts : Good ol Boy Harmeet, Good ol Boy Justin, Made Man Brent, Made Man Bob
SIPS – On this episode we discuss Hardins Creek, BBCO Discovery and Fusion. Some new blends from Beam and some departing blends from Bardstown Bourbon Company. It’s a precarious moment when a distiller/blender switch over from sourced to their own distillate. We will be discussing this whiskey and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best:

Hardins Creek – Release #1 Jacobs Well 4 SIPS
Hardins Creek – Release #2 Colonel James B. Beam 3 SIPS
Bardstown Bourbon Co Discovery #7 3 SIPS
Bardstown Bourbon Co Discovery #8 3 SIPS
Bardstown Bourbon Co Discovery #9 3 SIPS
Bardstown Bourbon Co Fusion #7 3 SIPS
Bardstown Bourbon Co Fusion #8 3 SIPS
Bardstown Bourbon Co Fusion #9 3 SIPS

info@sipssudsandsmokes.com
TW- @sipssudssmokes IG/FB - @sipssudsandsmokes
Sips, Suds, & Smokes® is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf.
Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast.
Enjoying that cool Outro Music, it’s from Woods & Whitehead – Back Roads
Download your copy here:
https://amzn.to/2Xblorc
The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, “Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes”

