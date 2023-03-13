Summary: Lift the Blockade on Cuba Now!



The embargo is absurdly cruel and like many other polices targeting Latin Americans, the cruelty is the point. It is never acceptable for us to use cruelty as a point of leverage against everyday people, extracting a high human cost, stifling the development of the Cuban economy and make the daily life harder for families. We condemn the US governments inhumane treatment of Cubans and demand it immediately life the economic embargo.