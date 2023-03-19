Notes: Artist - Title Year

Big Maybelle - I've Got a Feelin' 1954

Stuff Smith and his Onyx Club Boys - Old Joe's Hittin' The Jug 1936

Memphis Slim - Country Girl 1949

The Sensational Nightingales - Right Now Jesus

Zekie Browning - Bad Case Of The Blues 1959

Paul Barbarin - Eh La Bas 1955

Orquesta America - Me Lo Dijo Adela

Lefty Frizzell - Ida Red Boogie

Jake Vaadeland - No More Pain In My Heart 2022

The Drifters - Try Try Baby 1959

Tiny Bradshaw - Shout, Sister Shout 1935

The Angelic Gospel Singers - Back To The Dust 1950

Eddie Dean - Hillbilly Heaven 1954

The Four Knights - Sentimental Journey 1952

Memphis Minnie - Killer Diller 1947

Ray Smith - So Young 1958

Jim and Jesse and the Virginia Boys - Memphis 1965

The Del Chords - Say That You Love Me 1960

Bob King - Rocking Juke Box 1958

Lee Allen and His Band - Creole Alley 1958