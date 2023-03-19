I put together another great pile of old records for this week, how can you lose when you've got Big Maybelle, Memphs Minnie and Lefty Frizzell not to mention Jake Vaadeland along with some original Cuban cha cha, a singing cowboy and Memphis rock-a-billy.
Artist - Title Year Big Maybelle - I've Got a Feelin' 1954 Stuff Smith and his Onyx Club Boys - Old Joe's Hittin' The Jug 1936 Memphis Slim - Country Girl 1949 The Sensational Nightingales - Right Now Jesus Zekie Browning - Bad Case Of The Blues 1959 Paul Barbarin - Eh La Bas 1955 Orquesta America - Me Lo Dijo Adela Lefty Frizzell - Ida Red Boogie Jake Vaadeland - No More Pain In My Heart 2022 The Drifters - Try Try Baby 1959 Tiny Bradshaw - Shout, Sister Shout 1935 The Angelic Gospel Singers - Back To The Dust 1950 Eddie Dean - Hillbilly Heaven 1954 The Four Knights - Sentimental Journey 1952 Memphis Minnie - Killer Diller 1947 Ray Smith - So Young 1958 Jim and Jesse and the Virginia Boys - Memphis 1965 The Del Chords - Say That You Love Me 1960 Bob King - Rocking Juke Box 1958 Lee Allen and His Band - Creole Alley 1958