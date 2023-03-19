The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
Action/Event
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
I put together another great pile of old records for this week, how can you lose when you've got Big Maybelle, Memphs Minnie and Lefty Frizzell not to mention Jake Vaadeland along with some original Cuban cha cha, a singing cowboy and Memphis rock-a-billy.
Artist - Title Year
Big Maybelle - I've Got a Feelin' 1954
Stuff Smith and his Onyx Club Boys - Old Joe's Hittin' The Jug 1936
Memphis Slim - Country Girl 1949
The Sensational Nightingales - Right Now Jesus
Zekie Browning - Bad Case Of The Blues 1959
Paul Barbarin - Eh La Bas 1955
Orquesta America - Me Lo Dijo Adela
Lefty Frizzell - Ida Red Boogie
Jake Vaadeland - No More Pain In My Heart 2022
The Drifters - Try Try Baby 1959
Tiny Bradshaw - Shout, Sister Shout 1935
The Angelic Gospel Singers - Back To The Dust 1950
Eddie Dean - Hillbilly Heaven 1954
The Four Knights - Sentimental Journey 1952
Memphis Minnie - Killer Diller 1947
Ray Smith - So Young 1958
Jim and Jesse and the Virginia Boys - Memphis 1965
The Del Chords - Say That You Love Me 1960
Bob King - Rocking Juke Box 1958
Lee Allen and His Band - Creole Alley 1958

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 March 19, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 