Space physics expert Professor Thomas W. Murphy warns government and corporate plans are impossible. The growth game is OVER. We are never going back to “normal”. Post Carbon Institute Fellow and author of 14 books Richard Heinberg says “The renewable energy transition is failing”. Is he giving up? Should we give up? Dive into the deep end this week with Radio Ecoshock.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
Short clip from CNN 230316 Rosemary Church interviews Prof. Brian LePoint of Florida Atlantic University.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:09 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.