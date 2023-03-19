The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
and the failed renewable revolution
Weekly Program
Thomas W. Murphy, Richard Heinberg
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Space physics expert Professor Thomas W. Murphy warns government and corporate plans are impossible. The growth game is OVER. We are never going back to “normal”. Post Carbon Institute Fellow and author of 14 books Richard Heinberg says “The renewable energy transition is failing”. Is he giving up? Should we give up? Dive into the deep end this week with Radio Ecoshock.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Short clip from CNN 230316 Rosemary Church interviews Prof. Brian LePoint of Florida Atlantic University.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:09 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

