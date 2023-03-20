The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Children's Hour
The Children's Hour is Kids Public Radio
Weekly Program
Dr. Diana Northup, Visiting Associate Professor, Biology Professor Emerita, College of University Libraries & Learning Sciences at the University of New Mexico, Biologist Jenny Hathaway, Biology student Ryan Ozatalar, Kids Crew & Katie Stone
 Katie Stone  Contact Contributor
This time on The Children's Hour, we're joined by three cave biologists who are researching life underground. Dr. Diana Northup is a Visiting Associate Professor, Biology Professor Emerita, College of University Libraries & Learning Sciences at the University of New Mexico, Jenny Hathaway is the biologist inside Dr. Northup's laboratory, and Ryan Ozatalar is an undergraduate studying biology, graduating in Spring 2023.



We will learn basic facts about caves, like how they are formed and where we can find them. Plus Dr. Northup and her team are on the cutting edge of biological discoveries inside caves. We find out about microbes and extremophiles which inhabit all caves, even ones with air that is toxic for humans.



This episode is mixed with great music, and was produced by Christina Stella, with help from Eli Henley and Katie Stone. Our program was recorded at the Outpost Performance Space in Albuquerque New Mexico. Our engineer was Chad Scheer.



© 2023 The Children's Hour Inc.
Katie Stone, Executive Producer
Christina Stella, Senior Producer
Eli Henley, Producer
Chad Scheer, Live Engineering
Breaks can be added at exactly 20:00 and 40:00.

The Children's Hour is a weekly, educational and entertaining public radio program for kids and families. Using excellent music, expert guests, talented kids and a format that is a proven success in growing and keeping listeners of all ages engaged.

The Children's Hour includes kids in all aspects of the production. We're dedicated to filling educational gaps, by focusing on civics, STEM, culture, and performance, using interviews with scientists, astronauts, civil servants, cultural educators, performers and others, and weaving shows together with a wide variety of musical genres.

Kids on our crew and in our community contribute content, design programming, and cohost our shows, live in public venues, and in studio.

We are happy to make station tags. Just reach out to us at info@childrenshour.org

Learn more about us, get photos from our shows, links on our themes, and more at http://ChildrensHour.org

Caves Alive Download Program Podcast
This time on The Children's Hour, we're joined by three cave biologists who are researching life underground. Learn the basics of caves, spelunking, and hear about cutting edge research into extremophiles.
00:58:00 1 March 20, 2023
Outpost Performance Space in Albuquerque, New Mexico
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps flac
(108MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 