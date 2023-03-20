Caves Alive

Dr. Diana Northup, Visiting Associate Professor, Biology Professor Emerita, College of University Libraries & Learning Sciences at the University of New Mexico, Biologist Jenny Hathaway, Biology student Ryan Ozatalar

Summary: This time on The Children's Hour, we're joined by three cave biologists who are researching life underground. Dr. Diana Northup is a Visiting Associate Professor, Biology Professor Emerita, College of University Libraries & Learning Sciences at the University of New Mexico, Jenny Hathaway is the biologist inside Dr. Northup's laboratory, and Ryan Ozatalar is an undergraduate studying biology, graduating in Spring 2023.







We will learn basic facts about caves, like how they are formed and where we can find them. Plus Dr. Northup and her team are on the cutting edge of biological discoveries inside caves. We find out about microbes and extremophiles which inhabit all caves, even ones with air that is toxic for humans.







This episode is mixed with great music, and was produced by Christina Stella, with help from Eli Henley and Katie Stone. Our program was recorded at the Outpost Performance Space in Albuquerque New Mexico. Our engineer was Chad Scheer.







