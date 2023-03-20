The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sips, Suds, & Smokes
Brewery takeover from Dovetail Brewing
Weekly Program
 One Tan Hand Productions  Contact Contributor
Credits:
TITLE: Maxwell Swing
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Flapperjack
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Back Roads
PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead
COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead
PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead
COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead
Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions
Advertising sales: Contact us directly
Content hosting services: Earshot, Radio4All, PodBean, Soundcloud
Producers: Good ol Boy Dave and Good ol Gal Julieanna
Tales of the Late Rising Rooster

@dovetailbrewery #beer #chicago #ifeelviolated #inspiteofmike
Co hosts : Good ol Boy Dave, Good ol Boy Kendall, Good ol Boy Mike, Good ol Boy Drew, Good ol Gal Julieanna, and the rooster next door.
SUDS Episode – A brewery takeover from Dovetail Brewery Chicago, IL. Yes, there is actually a top rated Saison on this episode, in spite of Mike. Be sure to breathe and listen to the whole story from today, it’s not what you think. Do you need to yodel when enjoying German style beers? This episode clearly needed more rooster. We taste and rate the following beer from 1-5:
All beer in this episode from Dovetail Brewery Chicago, IL

10:37 Saison – brewed with 100% Pilsner malt, French Strisselspalt and Hallertau Blanc hops. 6% ABV SUDS-5

18:19 Helles Lager – 4.4% ABV SUDS-4

22:31 Vienna Style Lager – brewed with 100% Vienna malt and Styrian Golding hops 5.1% ABV SUDS-3

36:47 Kolsch Style ale – 4.6% ABV SUDS-3

40:57 Hefeweizen – 4.8% ABV SUDS-4

46:42 2020 Kriek – using nearly 2 tons of Michigan Balaton cherries that were aged on 1 and 2 year old spontaneously fermented beer. SUDS-5

info@sipssudsandsmokes.com
@sipssudssmokes
Sips, Suds, & Smokes™ is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf.
Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, Spotify, Podbean, Soundcloud, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast.
A big thanks to Good ol Gal Dawn – Mike’s wife – for hauling these beers back to us from Chicago.
Check out Good ol Boy Dave on 60 Second Reviews
https://www.instagram.com/goodoleboydave/
Kendall was the party that bribed the rooster to get in this episode. His beer blog is:
https://www.beermakesthree.com/

Enjoying that cool new Outro Music, it’s from Woods & Whitehead – Back Roads
Download your copy here:
https://amzn.to/2Xblorc
The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, “Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes”

Episode 508 Download Program Podcast
Radio MP3 with Music Beds
00:52:29 1 March 20, 2023
Nashville,TN
  View Script
    
 00:52:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
