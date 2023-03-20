Notes: Tales of the Late Rising Rooster



Co hosts : Good ol Boy Dave, Good ol Boy Kendall, Good ol Boy Mike, Good ol Boy Drew, Good ol Gal Julieanna, and the rooster next door.

SUDS Episode – A brewery takeover from Dovetail Brewery Chicago, IL. Yes, there is actually a top rated Saison on this episode, in spite of Mike. Be sure to breathe and listen to the whole story from today, it’s not what you think. Do you need to yodel when enjoying German style beers? This episode clearly needed more rooster. We taste and rate the following beer from 1-5:

All beer in this episode from Dovetail Brewery Chicago, IL



10:37 Saison – brewed with 100% Pilsner malt, French Strisselspalt and Hallertau Blanc hops. 6% ABV SUDS-5



18:19 Helles Lager – 4.4% ABV SUDS-4



22:31 Vienna Style Lager – brewed with 100% Vienna malt and Styrian Golding hops 5.1% ABV SUDS-3



36:47 Kolsch Style ale – 4.6% ABV SUDS-3



40:57 Hefeweizen – 4.8% ABV SUDS-4



46:42 2020 Kriek – using nearly 2 tons of Michigan Balaton cherries that were aged on 1 and 2 year old spontaneously fermented beer. SUDS-5



A big thanks to Good ol Gal Dawn – Mike’s wife – for hauling these beers back to us from Chicago.

Kendall was the party that bribed the rooster to get in this episode. His beer blog is:

https://www.beermakesthree.com/



