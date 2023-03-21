World Pride brings Asia to Sydney’s Mardi Gras; Florida’s anti-trans fever infects other U.S. states; Milan’s same-gender couples lose parental rights, an Iranian rights activist threatened with death makes bail, Minnesota’s Democratic Governor Tim Walz executive orders protections for the state’s trans citizens, and trailblazing New Zealand trans politician Georgina Beyer passes at 65. Those stories and more this week when you discover "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. "NewsWrap" reported this week by Michael Taylor-Gray & Melanie Keller, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Barry McKay. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Simon & Garfunkel, The Charlie Daniels Band, The L Project, Electric Fields.
